The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ front-office members are charged with gathering a sizable, supportive crowd to a Tuesday night Eastern League playoff game at The Diamond that wasn’t on the schedule until about 8:40 Thursday night.

It’s not part of any season-ticket packages or group-sales deals that were sold or arranged months before the season began.

What are the chances the Flying Squirrels can generate some postseason energy in reasonably crowded stands Tuesday? They have a track record and fan base that suggest it will happen.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s a fun challenge that the staff has embraced," Todd Parnell, the Double-A franchise’s CEO, said Friday. "They’re doing everything they can to provide a true home-field advantage (for the team) come Tuesday night.”

Richmond and Erie will meet in the best-of-three EL Southwest Division Series, which starts Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond, and then shifts to Erie for a game Thursday and, if necessary, Friday. The SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) clinched their spot in the playoffs by winning the first-half division championship, and the Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) secured the second-half title with a Thursday night victory.

The Flying Squirrels already are champs in the attendance race. They lead Double-A with a total attendance of 428,541 and an average attendance of 6,396, ranking No. 14 in Minor League Baseball in average attendance. The Flying Squirrels drew their greatest attendance since 2013.

Last year, Richmond led Double-A in total attendance (406,560) and average attendance (6,160) for the first time in franchise history.

As far as Tuesday attendance goes, “I don’t have a number in my head,” said Parnell. But he added he’s confident there will be a sufficient crowd to provide that “true home-field advantage” the franchise seeks.

“I certainly think that whatever that number is, it’s going to be high atop, or near the top, of playoff games in all of Minor League Baseball,” Parnell said.

The Flying Squirrels previously qualified for the EL playoffs in 2011, 2014 and 2022. They have never won a league championship.

“One thing I do remember about the playoffs in Richmond, which is different from the playoffs in some other places I worked, is that no matter what the (attendance) number has been, the crowd has sounded like twice as many people because the people who are there are on the edge of their seats every pitch,” said Parnell.

The Flying Squirrels began selling playoff tickets on Sept. 8.

“It’s been a little bit of a build-up,” Parnell said. “By all means, you never want to upset the baseball gods and put playoff tickets on sale too early. I’ve done that before in my career. We’re exhilarated now that it’s official.”

Also around Sept. 8, front-office members began reaching out to season-ticket holders concerning playoff possibilities, according to Parnell. If Richmond failed to advance to the playoffs, fans who purchased tickets to a divisional playoff game not held would have received credits for tickets to a 2024 game.

The Flying Squirrels closed their home schedule on Sept. 10, and office phones ringing with ticket questions or requests typically are quiet the following week. That was not the case this year, according to Parnell, because of the anticipation that Richmond would gain entry to the EL playoffs.

They had won 12 of 14 games heading into Friday night’s game at Erie, the site of the regular-season-closing series, and had gone 46-27 in their last 73 games during their extended playoff drive.

“I think our fans, and they’re awesome, are aware of what’s going on. Even the casual fan knows what’s going on and takes a lot of pride in what the Squirrels are doing on the field,” said Parnell.

Last year, the Flying Squirrels captured their first-half division title, which granted automatic access to the EL playoffs, giving the team months to sell tickets to a postseason game. Richmond drew 9,159 at The Diamond for a playoff game on Thursday, Sept. 22, against Erie. That was the top playoff attendance for a game in Minor League Baseball, regardless of level.

In the Northeast Division Series, Somerset (New York Yankees) and Binghamton (New York Mets) will meet.

The Eastern League Championship Series begins Sunday, Sept. 24, at the field of the Northeast Division champions and then moves to the home of the Southwest Division champion on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with the if-necessary game on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

