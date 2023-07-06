“Drink the agua,” Shane Matheny advised his Richmond Flying Squirrels teammates during a late-afternoon batting practice session this week at The Diamond. They nodded and complied.

"Pelf!" shouted Richmond fundamentals coach Lipso Nava.

From the first-base line, Nava tossed a water bottle to manager Dennis Pelfrey, who was standing near the mound. Pelfrey took a couple of swigs before resuming pitching deliveries to Flying Squirrels' hitters.

Throughout The Diamond’s concrete concourse were bright orange coolers, with attached signs each reading “water station," set up for fans’ hydration.

With temperatures and humidity increasing, the Double-A Flying Squirrels seem to be getting more comfortable, competitively speaking.

Entering Thursday night’s game again visiting Bowie, Richmond had won 13 of its last 15 games. This follows a 22-game stretch during which the Flying Squirrels lost 16 times.

Teams commonly rise and fall during minor league seasons due to player movement through organizations, injuries and young professionals gaining invaluable experience as sseason progress.

Richmond’s dramatic and successful reversal roughly coincides with the arrival of heat, humidity and occasional unwelcome canopies of “dirty air” drifting in from Canadian wild fires.

The Flying Squirrels are usually on the field at 2:30 or 3 in the afternoon, taking batting and fielding practice (pitchers are working in the bullpen or retrieving batted balls). This lasts for for approximately 90 minutes. Opponents have comparable practice in a subsequent time block. Then players eat in their air-conditioned clubhouses, continuing hydrating and rest before the evening's first pitch.

Unless heat becomes dangerous for outdoor activity, Pelfrey said the Flying Squirrels will stick to the schedule.

“When people talk about the ‘Dog Days’ of baseball, to me those things are nonexistent,” said Richmond’s second-year manager, a Texan. “It’s just another day. Each day when you play this game outside, you have different challenges, whether it’s rainy weather, cold weather, hot weather, windy, cloudy, sunny …

“All of these different factors come into play. Our mentality and our attitude don’t change regardless of the day, the time we’re playing, or the weather, or anything like that. We show up and we prepare to get ourselves ready to put on the best show for the fans every single night.”

How the Squirrels stay cool

The Flying Squirrels have a full-time athletic trainer, Chris Walsh; a full-time strength-and-conditioning coach, Matt Jordan; and a full-time performance nutrition associate, Rachel Rodriguez, to help them get through draining days.

The office of Rodriguez is built in to The Diamond's home clubhouse kitchen area that is loaded with fruit and other nutritional snacks. Rodriguez said she makes sure there are appropriate pre- and postgame meals, and monitors each player’s weight, muscle mass and body fat composition, among other duties.

The "water stations" around The Diamond for fans' use usually come out about this time of year. They have been available in previous Flying Squirrels' seasons, said Todd Parnell, the Double-A franchise's CEO.

Jack Snodgrass and Daryl Maday combined for a seven-inning no-hitter for the Flying Squirrels in 2013, and Maday pitched in 119 Richmond games between 2010 and 2013.

Maday (meh-DAY) said Thursday that he changed shirts — trading one soaked with perspiration for a dry one — between innings many times while pitching for Richmond in hot weather, especially during day games. The number of shirts he wore during an outing in the heat “depended on how it was going. The more I pitched, the more shirts I went through,” said Maday, a University of Arkansas alum who lives in Arkansas.

A towel dipped in a mix of rubbing alcohol and ice water for cooling is often available in dugouts for players, with the blend helping “dry up your sweat,” Maday said.

Players from their dugouts at The Diamond can walk down short tunnels to their cool clubhouses for in-game relief, and while on the field, they remind themselves that the opponent is dealing with the same heat and humidity, Maday said. Fans blow in the dugouts.

The Flying Squirrels are 40-37, and 7-1 since the season's second half began. The four Eastern League playoff participants will be the winners of each division from each half-season based on the best winning percentage in each half. In the event the same team wins both halves, the team with the next best winning percentage in the second half will advance.

A demanding schedule

Richmond’s recent winning comes during what appears to be the most demanding portion of the schedule, and not just because of rising temperatures. Nor is it the case that the Flying Squirrels have been defeating some of the Eastern League’s finest teams.

Richmond is in the midst of a stretch during which it is playing 12 consecutive days. This sort of grind is unusual. Minor League Baseball in 2021 went to a Tuesday-through-Sunday, six-game-a-week schedule, with Mondays off.

This week's Independence Day fireworks shows — substantial income-generators for many Eastern League franchises — shuffled that routine this year.

The Flying Squirrels arrived in Richmond at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday via bus following Monday night’s game in Reading, and then played Tuesday night at The Diamond, beating Bowie 11-5. Pelfrey said he allowed his players to start work a bit later than usual Tuesday, given the late-night ride from Reading, and the team went through only a light pre-game workout.

There are no Eastern League or Double-A all-star games in 2023, but EL players will get a four-day rest — dubbed the “Mid-Season Break” throughout Minor League Baseball — Monday through Thursday. The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night in Seattle, with the Home Run Derby there Monday night.

The Flying Squirrels are also "hot" at the gate. The Fourth of July sellout at The Diamond was the third of the season. The Flying Squirrels have drawn crowds of 9,000 or more six times in 2023. The Diamond’s capacity is 9,560.

Flying Squirrels' July 4 sellout continues a long tradition of celebration at The Diamond When the Richmond Flying Squirrels receive their schedule from the Eastern League and Major League Baseball, the eyes of Todd Parnell dart to one date: July 4.

Richmond has averaged 6,563 through 39 home openings. For a full season, the Flying Squirrels have not averaged more than that since 2013, when the average attendance was 6,689.

Last year, Richmond led Double-A with an average of 6,160, and it is tops in that level again this season, while placing among the top 15 among all 120 Minor League Baseball franchises.

"It's been a great start, but the approach we're taking as a staff is there's a lot of work to be done," Parnell said Thursday. "The staff should not rest until the final out is made, hopefully after a championship in September. But so far, so good. The fans are responding in amazing fashion."

