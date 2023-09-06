The popular face of the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, Todd “Parney” Parnell, will step away from his position as day-to-day operations chief at the end of this season.

Parnell, 57, is working his 34th year in the minor league baseball industry and has been with the Flying Squirrels since the Double-A franchise came to town for the 2010 season. Lou DiBella, the managing general partner and president of the Flying Squirrels, referred to the ebullient Parnell as a “force of nature,” and Parnell is universally respected as one of the premier minor league baseball executives.

Parnell, the franchise's CEO, on Wednesday said he will remain a Richmond-area resident and with the Flying Squirrels as an advisor in a part-time capacity. But upon completion of this season, he will not be the franchise supervisor. That job will go to Ben Rothrock, who is vice president and general manager, and a pair of assistant GMs, Ben Terry and Anthony Oppermann.

"I think the key difference is I'm not going to be here from 6:30 in the morning until 1 o'clock in the morning anymore," Parnell said. "The toll of that has been taken. I'm downshifting significantly.

"I kind of feel like the athlete who's stepping back a little bit when he still has a step or two left. I really wanted to — chill out's the wrong term because I'm still going to be around — but I wanted to (leave) the day-to-day operations when I still felt like I was at the top of my game. And I do."

He's not taking another job, Parnell said.

Parnell’s enthusiasm and commitment to the Flying Squirrels developing into 12-months-a-year contributors to the community distinguishes him from other heads of minor league operations, in any sport.

"He's been on this grind for decades," DiBella said. "I'll be honest. I've wanted him to reduce the load on himself for a long time ... He's still going to be part of the family, and you're still going to see Parney, but not every day.

"It's been 30 years of around-the-clock for half the year, and it's not like he doesn't work the rest of the time. He's the first guy up in the morning. He's the last guy there at night. You can't live like that forever, right? I'm happy for him. I know he needed to do this."

'He took "out front" to another level'

Parnell, known for his assortment of flashy pants, regularly takes part in between-innings shenanigans at The Diamond and has served as unofficial master of ceremonies for just about every Flying Squirrels’ game since 2010, greeting fans at the gates as they open and wishing them well after games’ conclusions.

Parnell also organized winter coat drives, helped area youth leagues with field renovations, initiated fundraising for college scholarships and went about community building in several other ways through Flying Squirrels Charities.

"I feel so strongly about this guy and what he's done for the community," said Dennis Bickmeier, the executive director of the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, and the president of Richmond Raceway 2011-22.

Bickmeier, who's been in the sports management field for 33 years, spoke of Parnell's authenticity and engagement with all elements of the community. "It's not like anything I've seen in our profession," Bickmeier said.

"You have people in organizations that are out front. I think he took 'out front' to another level ... And he genuinely cares. I can't emphasize that enough," he said.

Parnell said he reached a decision about this being the final year of his full-time association with the Flying Squirrels last fall, while at the beach with his family. When he told his two daughters his intention, they cried tears of happiness, Parnell said, because they were worried that his long hours would eventually cause a health problem. He said he is in good health.

"For years and years in this business, I gave everything I had," Parnell said. "I always prayed to God that he would tell me when it was time for me to downshift. That day on the beach is when it happened for me."

The Flying Squirrels under Parnell have annually been the leader, or among the top two, in the Eastern League in average home attendance, and they usually are among the top 15 in all of Minor League Baseball.

Parnell often said he was “addicted to ballparks.” He seemed to get along with everybody at The Diamond, from parking attendants to opposing managers. Fans frequently chatted with him as he made his game-night walks through the concourse while taking notes based on suggestions offered, or physical problems he detected with an out-of-date facility that opened in 1985.

"When Parney says he loves that life and he loves this game more than anyone, he's telling the truth," DiBella said. "That's what differentiates Parney."

Parnell's 3 commandments

Parnell’s ambition to be different in his role as the leader of a minor league baseball franchise was exemplified during an episode while he was the general manager of the Altoona Curve. His gall bladder was removed, and he wanted to give it away as part of a game-night promotion. The plan was vetoed because of what Parnell referred to as “Hazmat stuff.”

Instead, at an Altoona game Parnell distributed 500 color pictures of his gall bladder and then autographed them for fans.

Parnell said he will continue to help the Richmond franchise and the city work toward a new ballpark in 2026 and "guide and advise" the operators of the Flying Squirrels. This regular season ends Sept. 17, and the team's final home game is Sunday.

"It's going to be a part-time thing with me, but to still be involved in something that I love with people who I love, it's a great opportunity," Parnell said. "This is the right time. It's really time for me to step aside and let other people do it.

"I relish every single thing that's happened in 34 years of this business. I love this business of minor league baseball so, so much."

Chuck Domino was the general manager of the Reading, Pennsylvania, franchise in 1990 and needed a marketing director. Parnell, a year out of Messiah College, was working in promotions for a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, indoor soccer team. He wanted a baseball job.

"I liked him, but there was another guy somebody recommended to me for the position," said Domino, who hired that individual, who was coming from Indiana.

He didn't show up for his first day of work in Reading. Domino found the phone number of the man's girlfriend, called and learned that his newly hired marketing director decided to stay with his Midwest mate.

"I hung up. I called Todd Parnell — he wasn't 'Parney' yet, just Todd Parnell — and I said 'Mr. Parnell, the job is yours if you want it,'" Domino recalled. "Well, I could hear the panting like a dog on the other end of the line. He couldn't say 'yes' fast enough."

Domino, Parnell's mentor, developed into one of the most respected executives in the minor leagues and was the original Flying Squirrels' CEO. Before the franchise launched, Domino brought in Parnell, a native of the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

Be fun. Be different. Be impactful. Those are Parnell's three commandments. He has no problem wearing a pig's nose, throwing toilet seats as if horseshoes between innings, or wearing multicolored slacks on top of black-and-orange wingtips with the San Francisco Giants logo.

"This is a positive, positive thing," Parnell said of his career shift. "Not just for me, but for the people who are taking the reins. I just hope it's not portrayed as anything other than a guy who worked his butt off for 34 years being allowed to go out the way he wants to go out.

"They told me a long time ago, 'It's better to slow down than stop abruptly.' I'm slowing down, but I'm not stopping yet."

Gallery: Todd 'Parney' Parnell, Richmond Flying Squirrels