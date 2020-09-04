 Skip to main content
Richmond Kickers at FC Tucson match preview
Richmond Kickers at FC Tucson match preview

Ryley Kraft celebrates his goal with fans in the Richmond Kickers’ 2-1 win over Greenville at City Stadium.

Kickers at FC Tucson

Saturday: 10:30 p.m. Where: Kino North Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

Records: Kickers (4-1-1); Tucson (2-4) Online: ESPN+

Notable: Richmond, winners of four consecutive matches, beat Tucson 2-1 at City Stadium three weeks ago and sit in second place in the USL League One standings. Argentinian forward Emiliano Terzaghi has scored in five of Richmond’s six matches this season, including the winner in the previous victory over Tucson, head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky’s previous club. ... Terzaghi and midfielder Riley Kraft were named to the USL League One team of the week. Kraft scored the winning goal in Richmond’s 2-1 conquest over league leaders Greenville Triumph SC. ... Tucson fell to 1-2 on the road at Union Omaha last Saturday. The Kickers are 2-0-2 in the overall series against Tucson.

— Zach Joachim

