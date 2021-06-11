Richmond Kickers at Forward Madison match preview

Notable: Richmond is coming off a 3-2 home victory over New England last Saturday. Midfielder Nil Vinyals had two assists and an 81.8% passing accuracy mark as he was named USL League One player of the week. Madison, in current possession of the league’s fourth and final playoff spot, is coming off a 2-1 home loss to Omaha, the top team in the standings. That loss snapped Madison’s four-game unbeaten streak. Jake Keegan leads Madison with four goals.