Richmond Kickers at Forward Madison match preview
Saturday: 8 p.m. TV: CBS 6.3 (digital) Online: ESPN+

Where: Breese Stevens Field, Madison, Wis.

Records: Kickers (3-3-1); Madison (3-1-2)

Notable: Richmond is coming off a 3-2 home victory over New England last Saturday. Midfielder Nil Vinyals had two assists and an 81.8% passing accuracy mark as he was named USL League One player of the week. Madison, in current possession of the league’s fourth and final playoff spot, is coming off a 2-1 home loss to Omaha, the top team in the standings. That loss snapped Madison’s four-game unbeaten streak. Jake Keegan leads Madison with four goals.

— Chris Wilbers

