Richmond Kickers at North Carolina FC match preview

Notable: The Kickers are coming off a 1-1 draw at home against league leader Union Omaha. Richmond’s score came off an own goal by Omaha’s Tobias Otieno in the 74th minute. … North Carolina FC lost 3-2 to the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Sunday. North Carolina’s Selmir Miscic is tied for ninth is USL League One with three goals. Richmond’s Emiliano Terzaghi also has three goals. … Richmond will be looking for its first road win this year on Friday.