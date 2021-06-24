 Skip to main content
Richmond Kickers at North Carolina FC match preview
KICKERS AT NORTH CAROLINA FC

Friday: 7 p.m. Online: ESPN+

Where: Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park

Records: Kickers (3-3-3); North Carolina FC (0-6-1)

Notable: The Kickers are coming off a 1-1 draw at home against league leader Union Omaha. Richmond’s score came off an own goal by Omaha’s Tobias Otieno in the 74th minute. … North Carolina FC lost 3-2 to the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Sunday. North Carolina’s Selmir Miscic is tied for ninth is USL League One with three goals. Richmond’s Emiliano Terzaghi also has three goals. … Richmond will be looking for its first road win this year on Friday.

— Wayne Epps Jr.

