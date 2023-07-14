From her earliest days as a youth soccer player, Avery Spence’s leadership extended well beyond the playing field, to her community service. It’s part of the reason why, years after her death, the former Manchester High School star is remembered annually when the Richmond Kickers present the Avery Spence Community Service award.

"She loved that the Kickers encouraged her to do a lot of community service through their program," her mom Carolyn Spence said.

Spence was 17 and planned to attend Virginia Tech to study dentistry.

This year, the award will be presented at halftime in City Stadium during the Kickers Women In Sports game against Charlotte Independence as part of a long-lasting tradition.

"The Avery Spence award grew out of her love for community service and being part of the community and giving back to younger kids," Ukrop said.

"When the Kickers reached out, we were very honored," Carolyn Spence said. "You just can't imagine what it meant to us, for them to (create the award) in her memory for us."

When she wasn't playing soccer or studying, you could find Avery volunteering at the Salvation Army or being a coach for kids.

"She had this big infectious personality and this huge smile," Ukrop said. "She understood the game and most importantly, she loved her teammates. She loved to be around people."

Each year, the award is presented to a Kickers youth player that shows "exemplary volunteer involvement, commitment, leadership and athletic and academic achievements," according to the Avery Spence award press release.

"Someone that loves to go to practice, loves to be with their teammates, win or lose is a great sport, but most importantly, has the ability to connect with others," Ukrop said.

Carolyn Spence said that the much of the qualities that made Avery standout, were also instill into the family by the team because it was like one family.

"Avery respected and learned a lot from the Kickers, not only in the game of soccer, but how to give back to others and the importance of community service," she said.

Since it's inaugural presentation in July 2011, the award has continued to be presented to recipients that are nominated by coaches for 12 consecutive years.

"It's a very positive experience and heartwarming to see that she is still remembered after all these years," her father Paul Spence said.

"It's a testament to the kind of person Avery was that we're still talking about her 12 years later," Ukrop said. "It's pretty neat."

"Nothing can compare to losing a child but you don't want people to forget," Carolyn Spence said. "It's just an honor and we owe a lot to the Kickers."

For this year's award to be presented on Women In Sports night, honoring women in the sports industry, which worked out perfectly for the family as they live in West Virginia.

"I think when you do thinks for the right reasons and trying to pull it together, it just lines up really beautifully," Ukrop said.