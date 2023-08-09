Growing up in a family of international soccer players, it is only natural for Nicholas Simmonds to follow in their footsteps and continue the family’s legacy.

Though stardom didn’t come easily to Simmonds, 16, he never stopped working.

“I haven’t always been the star player on any team I’ve been on,” the James River rising junior admitted ahead of a Wednesday match against North Carolina at City Stadium.

At 14, he was invited to train with Richmond United and made the team.

“I think that’s where my progression really started,” he said. “I wasn’t a starter but was still developing and wasn’t where I wanted to be, so I kept training.”

Little did Simmonds, of Midlothian, know that two years later, he would experience a whirlwind week.

He signed a United Soccer League Academy contract with the Richmond Kickers and then won the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) U-17 National Championship with Richmond United.

“I know this is just the start, but I was just overjoyed and I didn’t know how to act,” he said.

7 USL academy adds this year

Simmonds is one of seven USL academy signings that the Kickers have added to the roster this year. They are part of head coach Darren Sawatzky’s mission to keep as many local players playing in Richmond for as long as possible and providing a pipeline to play professionally.

He joins Otavio Zerbini, James Sneddon, Beckett Howell, Gabe Cox and Landon Johnson. Eli Mumford was signed to the Kickers earlier in the season but is now on a scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh.

When looking for potential signees, Kickers head assistant coach and Richmond United technical director Mika Elovaara said that they look for players with a high soccer IQ, technique and the player’s mentality.

“We saw he (Nicholas) had a good soccer brain, and we’ve seen that he has good technique,” Elovaara said. “Then it’s a matter of let’s see how he does in our environment.”

With the relief and confidence of signing with the Kickers, Simmonds had to stay focused as he was playing in the ECNL finals with his team in the days that followed.

“I signed but I was still part of the team and I just had to focus on that ... and not really talk about the Kickers as much,” he said. “I wanted to keep it professional and focus on the game.”

Simmonds stood out during his team’s run to the championship, earning a position at the ECNL Boys Conference Cup in Chula Vista, California.

“I was overwhelmed with happy emotions,” he said. “For a week straight, I was just happy — nothing else.”

A family tradition

Simmonds was also happy to be following in the footsteps of his father, Greg Simmonds, who played for the Kickers in 2003.

“Soccer in general is just such a big part in our relationship,” Nicholas said. “It’s just always something we can talk about.”

While it has made their bond stronger, Nicholas also recognizes the pressure that comes with his last name. His sister, Kameron Simmonds, was part of the Jamaican national team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“There’s always going to be a little pressure from others because of my dad and sister’s success,” he said. “But I try to look at their success as my success.”

As his time with the Kickers continues, Nicholas wants to learn as much as he can from the veterans.

“I just wanna be a sponge, and I just want to take in all the information and all the experience,” he said.

29 photos from the Times-Dispatch archives