The Richmond Kickers on Thursday announced that the club will host its first international friendly at City Stadium since 2018 when Guatemalan team Comunicaciones FC visits for a match on Tuesday, July 18.

Founded in 1949, Comunicaciones FC has won the Guatemalan championship 31 times and qualified for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions league.

Tickets for the match are on sale now, and season-ticket holders have first rights to purchase for the match, scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

"We're excited to welcome Comunicaciones FC to our home at City Stadium, and we are especially thrilled to bring back an international soccer friendly to Richmond after a five-year hiatus,” Kickers president and chief operating officer Camp Peery said in a release from the team.

“Our intention is to make this celebration of the global game a staple event for our fans and our community every year moving forward."

The Kickers last hosted an international opponent on July 26, 2018 when Spanish club RCD Espanyol came to town. Richmond hosted Premier League sides Crystal Palace (2014), West Bromwich Albion (2015) and Swansea City AFC (2016/2017) in years past.

The Kickers (4-5-3, 17 points) currently sit in fourth place in the 12-team USL League One Standings. Richmond most recently lost at Northern Colorado Hailstorm 2-0 on Wednesday.

Next up, the Kickers play at Central Valley Fuego FC on Saturday night. Richmond's next home match is Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. when Forward Madison FC visits City Stadium.

Tormenta FC at Richmond Kickers on September 7, 2022