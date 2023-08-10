Trailing 2-1 in the 6th minute of stoppage time during Wednesday night's home tilt with USL League One-leading North Carolina FC, the Richmond Kickers needed to conjure up something special at the 11th hour.

And left back Michael Hornsby, a bright spot thus far in a season that has largely, and in particular lately, produced results below Richmond's high standards, answered the call.

Center back Nathan Aune propelled a long throw-in toward NCFC's penalty box. The ball deflected off an NCFC defender, taking a fortuitous bounce to tee up Hornsby.

And the German struck a one-time volley with his preferred left foot, sending the ball nestling into the top corner of the net and City Stadium into bedlam, securing a comeback 2-2 draw that felt much like a victory.

Hornsby then wheeled away to the stadium's Section O to celebrate with the Kickers' famed cheering contingent, the Red Army.

Losers of three of its last five matches prior to Wednesday's draw, Richmond, a playoff team last season with aspirations of competing among USL League One's elite, has been in search of a momentum-boosting moment.

Hornsby's equalizer salvaged a point against an NCFC squad sitting on 38 points (11-5-4), two clear of second-place Forward Madison.

Kickers striker Emiliano Terzaghi opened the scoring on Wednesday with a redirected header at the near post in the 33rd minute, assisted by midfielder Nil Vinyals off a corner kick.

The Kickers (6-9-7) fell to eighth place in the 12-team league, tied with seventh-place South Georgia on 27 points but behind on goal differential.

Richmond's nine draws is the most of any team in the league this season. The Kickers have not won since July 1. With 10 matches to go in the 2023 season, a playoff berth is not out of sight.

The league's top six teams make the single-elimination playoff bracket, with the top-two seeds receiving a first-round bye. Greenville Triumph currently holds the league's final playoff position with 32 points, good for sixth place.

Richmond needs Hornsby's equalizer and Wednesday's draw to provide a jolt of energy heading into the home stretch if they are to make something of the current campaign.

The Kickers are at last-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, a pivotal opportunity to pick up three points for the first time in more than a month.

They return home the following Saturday, August 19, for Youth Soccer & RVAccess Night, presented by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. That night, Richmond takes on NCFC again, with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m.

PHOTOS: Kickers U.S. Open Cup game vs. MLS club Charlotte FC