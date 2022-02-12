Richmond native wins tickets to Super Bowl as a thank you for his military service

LOS ANGELES - An Army veteran from Richmond who now works for the Marine Corps Association & Foundation got the surprise of a lifetime earlier this year.

Michael Munson found out that he had been picked to win tickets to the Super Bowl in a promotion with USAA. He received the tickets Friday from Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.

Munson, who attended L.C. Bird and John Marshall, and was once a Times-Dispatch paper boy, now works in IT for the Marine Corps Association & Foundation.

He was taking the day off when he got a call from work. He did his best to ignore it, but after several calls he finally picked up - and learned of his prize.

"It's a good thing I wasn't in the office because I would have been crying in front of a bunch of grown men," he said with a laugh.

Munson brought his wife, Joanne, along for the trip.

He's looking forward to the game, but added something that is sure to rile up many of his family and friends in Virginia.

"The only way this would be better," he said. "Is if the Cowboys were playing."