Richmond Raceway hosting Truck playoff race in 2022
Richmond Raceway logo

Richmond Raceway rebranded itself Tuesday, removing "International" from its name.

 Richmond Raceway

A swap of Richmond Raceway's Xfinity and Camping World Truck races next season will net the track a spot in the Truck playoffs. 

RR will play host to the ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race on April 2, a day before the Toyota Owners 400 Cup stop.

The Truck Series will then join the Cup Series in Richmond in August. The second Truck playoff race will be held Aug. 13, with the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup event the next day. 

Other notable changes to next season's schedules include the Xfinity Series visiting Portland International Raceway on June 4, the first time a NASCAR series has visited the 1.964-mile road course since the Trucks did in 2000. 

The Truck Series will have two new road courses on its schedule: Sonoma Raceway, which hasn't hosted a race in that series since 1998; and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a longtime Xfinity staple, on July 9. 

