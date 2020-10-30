Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway aim to partner with sports betting operator WynnBET

As sports betting options in Virginia near functioning status, a pair of racetracks are positioning themselves in partnership with a potential vendor.
NASCAR and WynnBET will announce Friday a multi-year national sports betting partnership. As part of that relationship, it will look to become the official online sportsbook of Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway. It would mark the first affiliation of its kind in the state, with sports betting operations set to be up and running in Virginia as early as January.
“I think we see this as a tremendous fan engagement opportunity for our sport. An opportunity to drive some additional fan interest,” RR president Dennis Bickmeier said. “Both of our tracks here in Virginia, our roots are deep in NASCAR. And we drive a lot of economic impact. And I think this is another way to continue that trend and driving economic impact for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
The announcement comes as the Virginia Lottery, which is overseeing the state’s sport betting operations, continues to accept sports betting permit applications. The application period will run through midnight on Saturday.
From there, the lottery’s aim is that the first betting operators will be active at the top of the year in a process that has unfurled since Virginia sports betting legislation took effect July 1.
The lottery will issue up to 12 permits. There are exceptions where the permit wouldn’t count as part of that number if “issued pursuant to an applicable major league sports franchise or to the operator of a major league facility.” But Bickmeier said the tracks wouldn’t be included in that exemption.
The relationship WynnBET aims to have with RR and Martinsville is pending approval of WynnBET’s permit. Craig Billings, president of Wynn Resorts and CEO of Wynn Interactive, said Thursday that WynnBET would be submitting its application shortly. WynnBET is the digital gaming division of Wynn Resorts.
“We’ve been watching the momentum build for sports betting in Virginia for several years now,” Billings said. “We’re excited about the market.”
Most analysts, Billings said, predict the sports betting market in Virginia to be in the $450 to $500 million range in revenue.
“We would intend to be a meaningful share of that market,” he said.
A WynnBET mobile app would offer pre-race and in-race bets. Top-finishing drivers, driver matchups, race stage winners and wagers surrounding the number of a winning car are the among the types of bets that could be placed.
As the official online sportsbook of RR and Martinsville, WynnBET is also planning to construct “WynnBET Lounges” at both tracks. Those would be hospitality areas with Wi-Fi where users can view betting odds and bet using the mobile app.
Billings said the goal is for those to be completed by the spring races at the tracks in April. The NASCAR Cup Series will compete at Martinsville on April 10 and at RR on April 18. It’ll return to RR on Sept. 11, and to Martinsville on Oct. 31. Virginia’s four Cup races are the most of any state.
NASCAR also has betting partnerships with Penn National and BetMGM. The Penn National deal was announced in February and the BetMGM one in August.
Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer at NASCAR, said NASCAR has been happy with the growth of the in-race markets where they’re running so far.
“I think in many ways there are other traditional U.S. sports leagues that are trying to transition an illegal betting market to a legal betting market,” Clark said. “I think the challenge that we face is a little bit unusual is we’re in many ways trying to create a betting market.”
As WynnBET prepares to jump into the untapped Virginia market, Billings said it intends for its operations to be live at the earliest possible point. NASCAR, and Virginia’s track operators, are excited about the possibilities.
“If you look at Richmond, they’re celebrating their 75th anniversary [in 2021]. We’ve been here for decades,” Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said. “And we both have a lot of history and heritage. And to keep that going and just add another element to our speedway, we couldn’t be happier.”
