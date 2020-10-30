Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway aim to partner with sports betting operator WynnBET

Billings said the goal is for those to be completed by the spring races at the tracks in April. The NASCAR Cup Series will compete at Martinsville on April 10 and at RR on April 18. It’ll return to RR on Sept. 11, and to Martinsville on Oct. 31. Virginia’s four Cup races are the most of any state.

NASCAR also has betting partnerships with Penn National and BetMGM. The Penn National deal was announced in February and the BetMGM one in August.

Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer at NASCAR, said NASCAR has been happy with the growth of the in-race markets where they’re running so far.

“I think in many ways there are other traditional U.S. sports leagues that are trying to transition an illegal betting market to a legal betting market,” Clark said. “I think the challenge that we face is a little bit unusual is we’re in many ways trying to create a betting market.”

As WynnBET prepares to jump into the untapped Virginia market, Billings said it intends for its operations to be live at the earliest possible point. NASCAR, and Virginia’s track operators, are excited about the possibilities.

“If you look at Richmond, they’re celebrating their 75th anniversary [in 2021]. We’ve been here for decades,” Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said. “And we both have a lot of history and heritage. And to keep that going and just add another element to our speedway, we couldn’t be happier.”