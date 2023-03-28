Barbed wire.

Lori Collier Waran began to notice it last year as she settled in as president of Richmond Raceway.

She realized that anyone approaching the speedway complex for a NASCAR race – or any of the nearly 200 other events held there every year – might be struck by the harsh look of barbed wire strung along fences all around the complex.

That has changed. Waran has seen to it.

The unfriendly wire will not confront fans who show up on Sunday for the weekend’s main event, the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race; or on Saturday for the 250-lap Xfinity race; or on Friday evening for the Whelan Modified Tour event and/or the second edition of Bubba’s Block Party.

“There were acres of barbed wire,” said Waran, whose first event as track president was the NASCAR weekend last August. “One of the first things I said was, ‘We are going to get rid of this barbed wire.’ Because we’re not keeping people out here. We’re not going to keep people in, either. … That does not feel welcoming.

“So the wonderful operations and facilities team started, I think, maybe three or four weeks into my tenure here, helping pull it down,” she said. “Even my husband [Jeff] was here some weekends helping pull it down."

“We’ve gotten most of it,” she said. “I still see some places that we have it, because we keep finding it.”

Working on changing the perception

Ditching the forbidding fencing is not all that’s been done to change fans’ perception of the ¾-mile speedway and its surroundings. For example, Waran has continued the efforts of her predecessor, Dennis Bickmeier, to make the track’s signage more inviting and helpful.

And Waran, reaching back to her days at Style Weekly, has recruited local artists to further symbolize the track’s widening embrace.

Michelle Hollendar’s “Richmond” word mural at gate four of the complex incorporates NASCAR’s bright logo colors and evokes the sweep of the track. Doug “RVA Coffee Stain” Orleski created a widely distributed poster that features Richmond’s iconic Main Street Station cradled in the track’s first turn with the words “everyone’s track” on the pavement.

Even Waran’s footwear pays homage to the sport. Designed by VCU student Jayden Mitchell, the sneakers include raceway and NASCAR logos, along with a celebratory “women in NASCAR” spot on one ankle, under a French flag – a playful nod to the organization’s founding France family.

“We want even folks that wouldn’t experience this track for the sport of it, but maybe for the community and the art of it, to feel that this is their track as well,” Waran said.

On Thursday evening, Waran will be out to woo new fans in a rolling trio of rooftop parties at the Quirk Hotel, the New York Deli and the Hofgarden. Those are, it is safe to say, not this town’s usual NASCAR-themed party sites.

“Sometimes the community isn’t going to come to us,” Waran said, “but we have to go to the community – to get them excited, and to get them jazzed about what’s about to take place.”

The rooftop sites were picked purposefully, she said – the Quirk for its “networking business type,” the Deli for the “VCU arts crowd as well as some folks in the museum district,” the Hofgarden for “our millennials over in Scott’s Addition who are just getting off work and maybe haven’t been introduced to our sport yet.”

Add to that Friday’s return of the track’s “Block Party,” hosted by Bubba Wallace, the Cup Series’ only current Black driver. Waran said she asked NASCAR to bring Wallace’s party back again, in part because Richmond is “the right city to have this.”

Besides food and music, the party offers a celebration of and introduction to NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. For nearly two decades, that program has been changing NASCAR, inviting minorities and women to join the sport in roles ranging from the race track to the sport’s executive suites.

“I genuinely appreciate the fans who have stuck with NASCAR for decades upon decades,” Waran said. “I think in order to continue, we will need to appreciate and be grateful for their loyalty. I also appreciate that NASCAR is reaching out to new generations and new ideas and new audiences.”

'I genuinely appreciate tradition'

NASCAR’s aim to have a wider embrace, Waran said, “is perhaps the single biggest reason I said yes to joining them…. Being from this region and being raised how I was, I genuinely appreciate tradition. I love that. I think it’s necessary. But I think it’s pretty special what NASCAR’s getting ready to do, and continuing to do.”

It’s a heartening image – a sport long identified with symbols of intolerance taking steps to shuffle off that stereotype. Can Richmond Raceway join that movement? Can people of a variety of ethnicities, ages, interests and backgrounds share a sporting spectacle that transcends their differences?

Imagine a first-time-at-the-track fan, new to racing’s feast of sight and sound. Imagine the newcomer sitting next to a been-to-every-race-since-I-was-a-kid fan.

Imagine the two of them striking up a friendship. Imagine the old-timer helping the newbie enjoy the race by pointing out rivals Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain – and then comparing their rivalry to that of Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip, or even further back to the days of Richard Petty and Bobby Allison.

Sometimes things like that happen at a race track. As one who long ago attained old-timer status, I can vouch for it.

As for you potential new fans, Richmond Raceway and its fledgling president have extended the invitation. Maybe this is a good time to RSVP and sample the sport.

Literally and metaphorically, the barbed wire is down.

