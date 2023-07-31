Despite the recent heat, Richmond Flying Squirrels fans still came out to the Diamond to witness a battle of both first place teams of the Eastern League and the Squirrels delivered.

After a long week playing against the Portland Sea Dogs, which currently lead the Northeast division, the Squirrels came into the series with a hunger to win.

"Our guys did a really good job of preparing each day," manager Dennis Pelfrey said. "Everyone know that they're the best team on their side, but we're the best team on this side."

Pelfrey said that while preparing for the series, they tried not to focus on the opponent, but rather on preparing themselves.

Game after game, the Squirrels worked hard to hold off Portland and were successful, winning five out of six of the series games, which led them to tentatively secure overall first place in the Eastern League.

"I expect to win every night and I think most, if not all, of our players do as well," Pelfrey said. "We're going to prepare really well and perform really well because of that."

The Squirrels are no strangers to adapting. This past week, they had to adjust not only to players coming and leaving and heat, but they also had to pick up their energy after losing to Portland on Friday.

"Portland took advantage of some mistakes we made," he said. "I think it's a testament to the guys, we have a really great clubhouse and they're able to forget or wash bad things really quickly and focus on the here and now."

During the fourth match of the series, there were a few ejections from the game, Pelfrey included, but he said that was a lesson in that they needed to learn how to better control emotions.

In terms of the heat, the main priority was for the players to not overexert themselves too much before games.

"We made made everything kind of optional for our guys, with the expectation of putting in some work, but quality work," he said.

With a rotating roster, there are challenges for Pelfrey when deciding line ups and strategizing the plan, but it can also benefit the team with new skill sets to keep other teams on their toes.

"We've had a lot of new faces in our clubhouse in the last month and a half that have been playing really well," he said. "Regardless of who comes and goes the rest of the season, I think our team is going to go on a really good path toward the championship."

Now going into next week's series against Altoona, the team is looking to continue to ride out the top spot and ride the momentum of a huge series win.

"Just having the same mentality from this week going into next week," Pelfrey said. "We're going to give ourselves the chance to win."

While the do want to ride the momentum and have the confidence they need moving forward, Pelfrey said that it is very important to not cross the fine line between confident and cocky.

"I think when we start getting into that cocky realm, where we feel like were better than the other clubs, it kind of bites you a little bit," he said.

