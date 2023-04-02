Hendrick Motorsports has three wins, 15 top-10 finishes and nearly 800 laps led across their four entries (and six drivers) through the first seven NASCAR Cup Series points races in 2023.

Just over a sixth of the way into the second year of the Next Gen car, HMS and Chevrolet have proven to be the juggernaut of the season -- at least so far.

Kyle Larson's victory in Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway came after the title sponsor and manufacturer had all of its entries' races derailed.

Larson's win also came on team owner Rick Hendrick's late son Ricky's birthday and in a paint scheme emulating Ricky's early-2000s livery, currently the primary scheme for the No. 5 Chevy.

"Days like today make you wonder what Ricky's presence would do for us if he was here with us today," HMS Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon said in a post-race press conference. "He was so passionate about Hendrick Motorsports and racing, so it's nice, days like today, when you do something special on his birthday."

Gordon said team owner Rick Hendrick was emotional but excited. Ricky Hendrick passed away in the 2004 team plane crash that claimed nine other lives.

"His presence is still here," Gordon added. "When you know what Ricky's impact could've been on our company and the people, and the [No.5] car and that paint scheme and what that means to the whole company, it's very rewarding to know that we're still thinking of him and paying tribute to him as often as we can. Maybe he's looking down on us as well."

Three Hendrick Motorsports cars finished in the top 10 despite the lack of practice and qualifying, both of which were rained out Saturday morning. Larson was followed in a 1-2 HMS finish by Josh Berry, filling in for the injured Chase Elliott.

Xfinity full-timer Berry's team played strategy perfectly to bring home his best finish yet in a Cup car, staying out long enough to catch a caution and pit with the leaders. They gained two spots on the stop cycle, staying ahead of a wreck on the restart involving HMS teammate William Byron.

Byron was the dominant car of the day as he sought his third win of the season, leading 117 laps. Larson led 93, Berry 10 and Alex Bowman nine; Bowman won Richmond's spring event two years ago and ran inside the top 10 for much of the race.

Richmond, typically in essence a "home race" for Toyota, ended up featuring just two Camrys in the top 10 once the checkered flag waved.

Denny Hamlin had two speeding penalties on pit road, plus a slow stop late in the race and an incident in which the No. 11 punted JJ Yeley early in the running. Elsewhere at Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. faded late on scuffed tires, Christopher Bell was involved in a late accident and Ty Gibbs was never a huge factor. The latter two drivers still brought home top-10 efforts, but contention for a win went out the window for JGR as a stable.

Truex led 56 laps and seemed untouchable late, but his hopes faded as much as his tires did late in the going.

Sister team 23XI Racing, with Michael Jordan atop the pit box, also watched their hopes crumble: Reddick ran up front early but spun to kick off late-race chaos in the waning laps, while Bubba Wallace contended for a top 10 but was penalized for a safety violation when a No. 23 crew member tumbled over the wall during a pit stop.

Between them, the four Gibbs drivers have 14 wins across all NASCAR's top three series at Richmond, and each has won there at least once in some capacity.

Hendrick, for their part, did everything to rebound; Larson got the win after contact with Daniel Suarez on pit road, while Berry's runner-up finish came after an early spin on the frontstretch.

"I was just kind of hoping and praying the damage wasn't the reason why I got slow," Larson said in his post-race presser. "I was surprised at how bad I was after that. I felt like before that pit stop, we were going to cruise to that stage 2 win and then kind of fell apart there.

"I was just mad at the situation, mad at just not knowing if it was the damage [the reason] why I was bad or if just the track had gone through transition and we were going to be average the rest of the race. Thankfully, that wasn't the case and we were able to get refocused there to start the third stage and inch our way forward, and have some things work out for us."

Richmond also kicks off a three-race stretch better known as the "short track swing," featuring Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway in the ensuing two weeks. Easter Sunday's Bristol event, however, will be on dirt, which makes it an outlier from everything else in the schedule.

Martinsville, meanwhile, will be NASCAR's first time back at "The Paperclip" since Ross Chastain's wall-ride "Hail Melon" to lock himself into the Championship 4 last fall.