Richmond runner
Keira D'Amato has a new record to her name: fastest American woman in the half marathon.
D'Amato ran 13.1 miles in 66 minutes, 37 seconds on Saturday morning in Australia at the
Asics Half Marathon.
Her run marked the fourth time the
U.S. women's record has fallen in the last 18 months, and continues a golden age of distance running in the country.
The previous record holder, Emily Sisson, had taken D'Amato's U.S. women's record in the full marathon after she set it last year.
Sisson
sent congratulations on social media.
The Commanders aren't coming back, and now Richmond has big decisions to make
Goochland grad Zack Potts turned D3 national title into a DI opportunity, and hopes for more
Shyndigz owners to open boutique hotel, new market on Cary Street
Bill Lohmann's farewell column: Once more, with feeling
Laws taking effect Saturday to bring change to Virginians' daily lives
Ex-Glen Allen teacher accused of sex crimes with teen
Virginia budget negotiations break down over tax cuts, special session next?
Chaka Khan to headline Richmond Jazz and Music Festival
German transfer to VCU hoops program returns home weeks after arriving in Richmond
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield crash
Rams House opens, Smoke & Barrel takes over Lady N’awlins space, Taco Bamba headed to Willow Lawn
Opinion: Expelling the outlaws: Morrissey, Chase get their comeuppance
Insiders say Richmond’s organ transplantation network dismisses whistleblower concerns, resists change
Despite legislative furor, Chinese farm holdings in Va. old and limited
Virginia's primaries set the stage for this fall's fierce political wars
"It's awesome to be a part of this era of U.S. women's distance running where records are continuously improving," she wrote. "Especially impressive considering your travel - enjoy the moment Keira."
D'Amato posted a video of herself working out in Los Angeles after flight delays stranded her there on the way to Australia.
The race was run under cool and favorable conditions in Australia, where it is winter. D'Amato is ramping up her training after starting her season by winning her hometown race, the Monument Avenue 10k, for the first time.
She'll build to a marathon race at the World Championships in August in Budapest.
PHOTOS: 2023 Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k
Robinson Snider of Wrightsville Beach, N.C., won the men’s race in 30:21. He finished just 10 seconds ahead of Stuart Terrill.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Brendan Pevarski attempts to take flight during the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. More than 20,000 runners participated, and the event raised more than $144,500 for the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Keira D’Amato, a former women’s marathon record holder, sailed to victory in the women’s race in a time of 32.47.
PHOTOS BY MIKE KROPF, TIMES-DISPATCH
Thousands of runners participate in the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Keira D'Amato crosses the finish line to take first place for the women during the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Brandon McPherson, left, and Ashley McPherson compete in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Esayiyas Mulat competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, which drew more than 20,000 participants this year, is a long-established spring tradition.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Brendan Pevarski competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Craijetta Lewis cheers while participating in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Anthony Clary gestures as he runs through confetti during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Four-year-old Finn relaxes on the sidewalk as runners go past during the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Maggie Houchens, with father Nicholas Houchens, watches runners go by during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Kelly Boppe and Kobe cheer on runners during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
David Brennan, 6, gives a runner a high-five during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Julie Hunt dances with the Jammin Grannies during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Cole Bryan yells while he competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
The Vagabond Dandies, a band comprised of VCU Health doctors, plays for runners during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Alexa Zafaeana cheers runners on during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Participants in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k run down Broad Street on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Robinson Snider crosses the finish line to take first place for the men during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Runners kick off the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Broad Street on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH