Richmond runner Keira D'Amato has a new record to her name: fastest American woman in the half marathon.

D'Amato ran 13.1 miles in 66 minutes, 37 seconds on Saturday morning in Australia at the Asics Half Marathon.

Her run marked the fourth time the U.S. women's record has fallen in the last 18 months, and continues a golden age of distance running in the country.

The previous record holder, Emily Sisson, had taken D'Amato's U.S. women's record in the full marathon after she set it last year.

Sisson sent congratulations on social media.

"It's awesome to be a part of this era of U.S. women's distance running where records are continuously improving," she wrote. "Especially impressive considering your travel - enjoy the moment Keira."

D'Amato posted a video of herself working out in Los Angeles after flight delays stranded her there on the way to Australia.

The race was run under cool and favorable conditions in Australia, where it is winter. D'Amato is ramping up her training after starting her season by winning her hometown race, the Monument Avenue 10k, for the first time.

She'll build to a marathon race at the World Championships in August in Budapest.

