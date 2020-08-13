Richmonder Michel Belhumeur was a part of the Capitals' inaugural (and forgettable) NHL season

He also is tied for the most penalty shot stops in a game with two, an honor he earned after stopping both Jim Pappin and Hall of Famer Stan Mikita in 1974. That night he made 39 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks. He kept Washington in the fight despite being outshot 42-12 in the contest. The large shot count was normal for Belhumeur, who set the Capitals franchise record for shots faced in a game less than two months later after facing 60 shots against the Blues.

Belhumeur faced some of the league’s best ever in the NHL, names like Mikita and Bobby Orr, but the biggest threat then was the Montreal Canadiens. “They had [Guy] Lafleur. They weren’t that big, but they were fast. When you went there you knew you were going to get a lot of shots.”

Belhumeur spent most of his pro career in the minors, including four seasons with the Richmond Robins of the American Hockey League. He was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team during the 1971-72 season.

“The Robins was good. The first year I play here I won [team] MVP,” he said. “I love Richmond.”

Despite being from Sorel, Quebec, known as the hometown of Golden Knights goaltender Marc Andre-Fleury, Belhumeur returned to and still resides in Richmond where he came after he retired in 1979.

“My kids were born here,” he said. “I’ve been here so long I don’t want to go anywhere else. I certainly don’t want to go back to Canada. Too cold, too much snow.”