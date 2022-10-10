Richmonder Zach Jones to play for New York Rangers in opener Tuesday night

The New York Rangers open their 96th season Tuesday night, with Richmond’s Zac Jones scheduled to have a regular role on defense.

He’ll team with holdover Braden Schneider on the No. 3 unit, making them undoubtedly the youngest blueline combination in the National Hockey League. From Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Canada, the 6-2, 210 pound Schneider turned 21 on Sept. 20. Jones, first NHL player born and raised in Virginia, will be 22 on Oct. 18.

Jones went to training camp saying the only available opening among the team’s top six defensemen “is mine … to lose.” The Rangers were looking for someone to fill the left side opposite the right-handed Schneider. While Jones was thought to be the frontrunner, holdover Libor Hajek, rookie Matthew Robertson and veteran Jarred Tinordi all were considered in the mix.

In the end, Jones saw more ice time during the preseason schedule than anyone other than veteran goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Jaroslav Halak. In four games, the 5-11, 185 pounder averaged 21.26 minutes and scored a goal. Coach Gerard Gallant used the left-hand-shooting Jones on the No. 2 power play as well as occasionally on the right side with assorted other partners.

It could be argued Jones had the best camp of anyone on the roster, he was that impressive. He blocked shots; he broke up potential scoring plays. The team’s best skater and puck-handler on defense, Jones would have been a shoo-in for the award that goes annually to the best rookie in camp except that he’s appeared in 22 NHL games – 12 last year when he spent most of the season with AHL Hartford. The limit to qualify as a rookie in the NHL is 20 games.

Early on, it became apparent Jones, who had a strong first training camp a year go only to be sent down, wasn’t going to be disappointed this time. He had such a strong first game, a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, that Gallant kept the Jones/Schneider duo together – and busy – thereafter.

Robertson lasted one game before being sent back to Hartford. Tinordi, signed to a two-year contract last year to add some toughness, was put on waivers after three games. Hajek was a minus 3 in the tell-tale plus-minus category but was kept as the seventh defenseman, which he was a season ago … and a healthy scratch for 60 games.