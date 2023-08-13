Carson Seymour came in hot on a hot day and stayed hot.

Seymour, a Flying Squirrels right-hander, limited Bowie to two hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday at The Diamond, where the Baysox won 5-3 in 11 innings. Game-time temperature was 95.

Seymour, 24 and a 6-foot-6 Californian who joined the San Francisco system in a trade with the New York Mets a year ago, entered Sunday’s assignment having won his last three decisions (five starts) with a 2.66 ERA. He fanned six Bowie batters and walked one.

The Flying Squirrels completed the six-game homestand against Bowie (Baltimore Orioles) with a 2-4 record. Sean Robey knocked in Richmond’s first run with a first-inning single to left, Donovan Walton had an eighth-inning RBI to tie it 2-2 and Ismael Munguia tied it 3-3 in the 10th with an RBI single.

Manager Dennis Pelfrey was ejected during an eighth-inning mound visit.

Richmond takes Monday off and then on Tuesday night begins a six-game series against Harrisburg (Washington Nationals) at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels continue to lead Double-A in average home attendance (6,477). They drew 3,598 Sunday.