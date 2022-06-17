 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rincones slugs Flying Squirrels to 5-1 win over Senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Left fielder Diego Rincones drove in four runs, including a three-run home run in the sixth inning, to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-1 victory at the Harrisburg Senators on Friday.

Rincones gave Richmond (35-26) an early, 1-0 lead in the first inning when he scored Shane Matheny on a sacrifice fly. And, in the sixth inning, he blasted a three-run homer to center field, scoring Matheny and Robert Emery.

Sean Roby also scored Rincones on an eighth-inning double. Jake Alu had a sixth-inning solo home run for Harrisburg (28-33).

Flying Squirrels starter Matt Frisbee allowed just one run and struck out four over 7ª innings.

