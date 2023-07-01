From a young age,
James Sneddon, a student at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, grew up going to City Stadium to watch the Richmond Kickers play almost every weekend, looking up to the team’s players.
Now, he is one of the players that young kids look up to.
“It’s a dream for me,” he said ahead of the Kickers’ Saturday night match against the Chattanooga Red Wolves, which will feature postgame fireworks.
The Kickers announced Sneddon’s signing last week, making him the third player from Richmond United to sign an academy contract with the Kickers this season. An academy contract allows the Kickers to treat him as a member of the team but does not pay him, preserving his college eligibility.
James Sneddon, from left, Beckett Howell and Gabe Cox have signed academy contracts with the Richmond Kickers. They are part of the Richmond United program.
Jessica Stone Hendricks Photography
Sneddon, along with the other academy signings, Beckett Howell and Gabe Cox, will be given the opportunity to train and play with the first team, but unlike the older players, they are still developing teenagers, which is taken into account by the coaching staff.
“It’s a balancing act,” coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We also have to let them go to prom, let them do things because kids deserve that. That will help them grow, and then they trust us all.”
Unlike Howell and Cox, Sneddon signed with the team during the summer and does not have to worry about juggling school and club duties just yet, but he knows it will be a challenge that he will have to adjust to.
“Time management and staying productive,” he said. “I won’t have much time to waste, so just staying on task and getting everything done.”
James Sneddon joins veterans Will Palmquist and Akira Fitzgerald as the team’s goalkeepers.
Jessica Stone Hendricks Photography
Sneddon has become part of a pipeline that boasts three players playing at the Division I level — Damian Gallegos (VCU), Ty Johnson (UNC) and, most recently, Eli Mumford (Pitt).
“Seeing my friends Beckett and Gabe, who I’ve grown up with, sign kind of made me even more hungry to try to get into the environment with them,” the rising senior said.
With another local academy signing, it brings the Kickers organization closer to achieving the goal of signing as many Richmond locals as it can, aiding the development of young soccer players.
“Our overarching mission here is to have as many Richmond kids come through this pro program as possible,” awatzky said.
The process for this mission is facilitated by Mika Elovaara, who was named United’s technical director earlier this year. However, Sneddon was on Sawatzky’s radar for a while.
“We have a really good relationship with the local clubs,” he said. “We talk every day, we watch these teams, Mika is out watching them, but we knew who James, Beckett, we knew who these guys were.”
Now that he has the opportunity, Sneddon is looking to make the most of the professional experience.
James Sneddon is a rising senior at Maggie L. Walker Governor's School in Richmond.
Jessica Stone Hendricks Photography
“I’m just trying to take this opportunity as far as I can right now,” he said. “Obviously, it would take a lot to get me away from here, with how much I love the club and the culture that Darren has built.”
Sneddon joins veterans Will Palmquist and Akira Fitzgerald as the team’s goalkeepers.
“It’s a great goalkeeper group,” he said. “Darren always talks about the goalkeepers, and they set the standard for what a position group can be, how together everybody is, and then the attention to detail.”
Fitzgerald is also the head goalkeeper coach and has been a role model to Sneddon.
“Akira is always someone I looked up to,” Sneddon said. “Now getting to see everything firsthand is good, and he’s a great person as well.”
