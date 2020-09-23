Rivera defends Troy Apke; injuries pile up for Washington as Kendall Fuller nears return

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHBURN - After cutting veteran safety Sean Davis at the end of training camp, Washington coach Ron Rivera put his faith in Troy Apke, a third-year player out of Penn State with limited NFL experience.

Apke struggled on Sunday, but Rivera said Wednesday his most notable gaffe, allowing a wide-open touchdown in the first half, wasn't on him.

"I will tell you this much, he didn’t play as bad as people think he did," Rivera said. "There were a couple of plays that happened that thank goodness Troy was there to make the tackle. I’m going to tell you that much right now.

"For the most part, a lot of people don’t know what happened on that (touchdown) play. Everybody wants to point to the wrong person without knowing. At the end of the day, he didn’t play as well as he wanted to but he didn’t play as badly as people thought he did."

Rivera will continue to try to get the most out of his young secondary against a capable Cleveland offense this week. It's unclear if that will include the return of Kendall Fuller, who was injured during training camp.

Fuller was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he was also trending in the right direction last week before being scratched from the lineup.