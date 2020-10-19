Rivera has no regrets over 2-point conversion decision at the end of Washington loss

Tight end Logan Thomas knew what the decision would be without even asking his coach.
"Riverboat Ron" Rivera has a reputation.
The Washington Football Team coach attempted a 2-point conversion in the final seconds of Sunday's game against the New York Giants, instead of an extra point that would have likely forced overtime.
"I mean, I think everybody around the league knows Ron and who Ron is," Thomas said. "I expected it, and I think they expected it too.
"He has confidence in his players. He tells us every day how much he believes in us, and that we're going to get the job done."
Over the course of his career, Rivera is better than the league average at knowing when to gamble on things like fourth downs or 2-point conversions. That doesn't mean he's never missed, though, and Sunday's decision ultimately led to a 20-19 Giants victory, New York's first of the season.
Quarterback Kyle Allen scrambled to his left, but all five wide receivers were covered. Allen ultimately threw the pass into the air before being sacked, and it landed without being caught.
Rivera said Monday he feels like even without getting the victory, decisions like Sunday's help communicate what he wants the mentality to be in Washington.
"To me, if the players know that’s what we’re going to do and how we’re going to play, now it starts taking hold of who they are," Rivera said. "We’re going to play to win. We’re going to put ourselves in position to win, so we can play to win. I think that’s what we’re trying to get across to those guys."
Whether those wins can come this year remains to be seen.
An offense that is already thin on star power may be even thinner at receiver heading into Sunday's game with the Dallas Cowboys.
Isaiah Wright and Antonio Gandy-Golden both left Sunday's game with injuries. Rivera's policy is to not provide updates until the league-mandated injury report on Wednesday.
That left Cam Sims to log his first NFL touchdown late in the game. Thomas, a tight end from Virginia Tech, also picked up some of the slack, with an impressive corner-of-the-end-zone catch at the end of the first half.
"I believe Logan can do that stuff all the time," Allen said. "He’s kind of like a rebounder, so we wanted to give him a chance."
Even with the injuries, though, the expectations haven't changed in Rivera's mind.
At 1-5, Washington is only one loss away from the New York Jets in the race for the No. 1 draft pick next year. But with the NFC East in disarray, Rivera once again stated that as the objective on Monday.
"We’ve had our moments," Rivera said, when asked why he thought his team could ultimately make the playoffs. "That’s probably the biggest thing I can say, because you go back and look at some of the things that we did. We moved the ball at certain times against some people, and you feel good about that.
"Defensively, we had a good game yesterday. We had some guys step up. You just hope that that’s what’s happened. I challenge these guys just because of the circumstances in our division. It’s not like anybody’s running away with it right now. We’re going to keep seeing what happens each week.”
