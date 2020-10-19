Rivera has no regrets over 2-point conversion decision at the end of Washington loss

"To me, if the players know that’s what we’re going to do and how we’re going to play, now it starts taking hold of who they are," Rivera said. "We’re going to play to win. We’re going to put ourselves in position to win, so we can play to win. I think that’s what we’re trying to get across to those guys."

Whether those wins can come this year remains to be seen.

An offense that is already thin on star power may be even thinner at receiver heading into Sunday's game with the Dallas Cowboys.

Isaiah Wright and Antonio Gandy-Golden both left Sunday's game with injuries. Rivera's policy is to not provide updates until the league-mandated injury report on Wednesday.

That left Cam Sims to log his first NFL touchdown late in the game. Thomas, a tight end from Virginia Tech, also picked up some of the slack, with an impressive corner-of-the-end-zone catch at the end of the first half.

"I believe Logan can do that stuff all the time," Allen said. "He’s kind of like a rebounder, so we wanted to give him a chance."

Even with the injuries, though, the expectations haven't changed in Rivera's mind.