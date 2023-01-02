Rivera laments state of Commanders QB situation three years into his tenure

A day after one of the worst showings of the Ron Rivera era, the Commanders coach spoke about how much of a struggle it has been to find the right quarterback in Washington.

Rivera did not say who will start against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, in a game with no playoff implications, only that the Commanders would "play to win."

With starter Carson Wentz likely on his way out, the game would seem to be a prime opportunity to evaluate the progress of rookie Sam Howell, who last played in the preseason. Backup Taylor Heinicke is also an option – Heinicke is a free agent once the season ends.

Wentz is officially under contract for 2023, but the team can cut him with no financial penalty, and after he was booed off the field by fans on Sunday, there would seem to be little incentive for either he or Rivera to try to salvage the relationship.

Rivera has now played seven starting quarterbacks during his three years in Washington; Howell would be the eighth.

"You know, coming here and holding pat for the most part with the quarterbacks that were here when we got here (Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith), and then the second year, trying to put everything else in place and bring a veteran guy in (Ryan Fitzpatrick)," Rivera said. "Unfortunately, (Fitzpatrick) got hurt. Then this year, trying to find the right free agent for us.

"I think that was one of the things that we felt we could do (having success with Carson Wentz), unfortunately, that didn't work right now."

Rivera added that the team is continually working on finding that answer, and would do so again this offseason.

A change in coach is considered unlikely given that the team is currently on the market, and current ownership wouldn't want to lock the new owner into a long-term contract on new leadership.

Rivera made a big offseason gamble in acquiring Wentz and his entire $22 million salary, as well as giving draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts.

A rough start to the season led to Wentz getting injured in the sixth game, but his return Sunday was somehow worse, with fans chanting for Heinicke after two early interceptions.

Rivera said he had no regrets about making the switch away from Heinicke.

"No, because to me, it was always about winning," Rivera said. "Being 0-2-1 the last three games was probably the thing that really pushed me more than anything else."

Fan anger toward the trade, simmering after it was made and boiling-hot on Sunday, should be a deterrent to Rivera attempting to go the veteran quarterback route again, whether it be Derek Carr or any of the other names that will be available.

However, Rivera may also face pressure to win and justify his position to new ownership, and without a high draft pick, there are unlikely to be any rookie options that offer immediate impact.

In that way, the Commanders continue to have the same problems they've had for years under owner Dan Snyder, as they continue to chase quick-fix answers to systemic problems instead of drafting and developing from within.

Rivera has made strides in transforming that approach, particularly in the secondary, where young players have made an impact, but Sunday's loss threatened to undo a lot of the goodwill that had been built up over the course of the season.

The coach will also have to navigate his own locker room, which had been supportive of Heinicke.

No player has openly critiqued the move to Wentz, but after the game, Cleveland Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland told reporters his team was hoping for a shot at Wentz.

“Some of the guys I know on the team, they would’ve preferred Heinicke because they know he gets the ball out," said Ragland, who played at Alabama. "You can see it on film, too, though. They play different with each quarterback.”

Jadeveon Clowney, a Browns pass rusher, offered a similar sentiment.

"Once we get him rattled in the pocket, it’s over,” Clowney said of Wentz. “Coming in, we said, ‘If we can get him rattled, we can get some turnovers out of him.’ We knew that.”

Rivera has one more quarterback decision to make this year, but no matter Sunday's result against Dallas, the stench of the Cleveland loss will linger through the offseason and beyond.