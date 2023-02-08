Times-Dispatch Sports Editor Michael Phillips gets to preview the food available at University of Phoenix Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday.
Michael Phillips
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said it's not a given that the team picks up the fifth-year option on star pass rusher Chase Young's contract, noting the motivation it offered to Daron Payne this past season when the team didn't give him a long-term deal.
Payne, another first-round pick, had a career year in his contract season.
"If you look at what Daron did, why wouldn't you think of it that way?" Rivera asked. "Believe me, that would be my approach, especially looking at what Daron did and the situation he put himself in."
About Payne, Rivera added: "It cost us. But it cost us in a good way, because the young man played, he did things the right way. He didn't sit out, he didn't withhold, he could have done that sit-in during training camp, but he didn't. And because he didn't, now we're in that position where we have to find a way to say thank you, OK, you've earned it."
Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, selected in the months before the team began the process of changing its name.
As the No. 2 selection, he received a four-year, $34.5 million contract that runs through the end of the upcoming season.
First-round pick contracts also come with a fifth-year option, which is based in part on how often the player has played, and whether they have been chosen to one or more Pro Bowls on the initial ballot.
Young was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, 2020, meaning his fifth-year option would be $17.452 million. That amount is fully guaranteed.
While it's a large sum, elite pass rushers are currently making far more than that on the open market.
This year's franchise tag number for a defensive end is $19.7 million, though it is expected to rise next year, with the website Over The Cap projecting a $24.5 million tag number for the 2024 season.
"Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth?" Rivera said of the decision on Young. "We're going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. 'Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries - as long as nothing crazy happens, he's going to be fine, it's worth the risk?' You know what I'm saying? We have to go through that process more so than anything else."
Young's relationship with the team and coach Ron Rivera hasn't always been smooth.
He missed large portions of offseason activities going into his second year, and then opted to rehab away from the team facility after tearing his ACL - though at the time the team's head trainer was under DEA investigation.
Young participated in training camp this year, but his return to the field was delayed until late in the season.
Washington has a number of other financial considerations on the defensive line, with Montez Sweat entering his fifth season and Daron Payne eligible for the franchise tag this year as well.
The team has until May 1 to make its decision on Young.
Rivera wins Salute to Service award: Rivera is the 2022 winner of the Salute to Service Award, presented annually to NFL personnel who honor and support members of the military.
Rivera will receive the award Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors television show, which begins at 9 p.m. on NBC.
The presenting sponsor of the award, USAA, will donate $25,000 to military aid societies and the NFL Foundation will match that amount to a military charity of Rivera's choice.
Photos: Washington beats Atlanta 19-13
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) makes his way to the locker room after the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (3) returns a Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) interception during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders stop Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) on fourth down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after his team stopped Atlanta Falcons on fourth down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) take the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) makes a pass as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) pressures him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Cordarrelle Patterson was stopped on a key fourth-down attempt in the first half, leaving the game knotted at 10-all going into halftime.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) celebrates after stopping an Atlanta Falcons player during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. trucks Falcons cornerback Darren Hall to score a touchdown during the first half on Sunday. Robinson hit 100 yards rushing for the first time in his career, as Washington once again controlled the time of possession en route to a ground-based victory.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Kamren Curl (31) stop Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) hauls in a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) carries the ball past Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Tight end John Bates is more of a lineman than a receiver for Washington, but that’s what the Commanders have needed when they use multiple tight ends.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball for a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) hauls in pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) stops an airborne Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) stops an airborne Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates his first down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) waves to the fans after scoring three points during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball past Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Timmy Horne (93) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jason Wright (center), president of the Washington Commanders, speaks as Tim Hightower, director of alumni relations, looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Nov. 27. The late Sean Taylor was honored with a permanent mannequin installation.
Family, fans and Commanders officials honor the late Sean Taylor with a permanent installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Family, fans and Commanders officials honor the late Sean Taylor with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jackie Taylor, the daughter of the late Sean Taylor, takes a moment as she gives remarks after the Commanders honored her late father with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Family, fans and Commanders officials honor the late Sean Taylor with a permanent installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jackie Taylor, the daughter of the late Sean Taylor, applauds after the Commanders honored her late father with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders fans celebrate after a roughing the kicker call int he fourth quarter of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
A Washington Commanders fan celebrates after a Kendall Fuller interception to seal the game during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates a Bates touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) gets stopped by the Commanders defenders during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) carries the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces a Atlanta Falcons coach after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) does a back flip after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defenders celebrate their interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) with help from Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) make a touchdown pass to tight end John Bates (87) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Taylor Heinicke is now 5-1-1 as Washington’s starting quarterback this season.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in the fourth quarter of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) with help from Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
A Washington Commanders fan celebrates after a Kendall Fuller interception to seal the game during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) with help from Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) with help from Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) does a back flip after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) gets stopped by the Commanders defenders during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) with help from Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) makes a pass as Washington Commanders defensive tackles John Ridgeway (91) and Jonathan Allen (93) pressure him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) with help from Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) with help from Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes a play adjustment during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) carries the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) tries to bring him down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) celebrates his sack during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) with help from Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
