PHOENIX, Ariz. - Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said it's not a given that the team picks up the fifth-year option on star pass rusher Chase Young's contract, noting the motivation it offered to Daron Payne this past season when the team didn't give him a long-term deal.

Payne, another first-round pick, had a career year in his contract season.

"If you look at what Daron did, why wouldn't you think of it that way?" Rivera asked. "Believe me, that would be my approach, especially looking at what Daron did and the situation he put himself in."

About Payne, Rivera added: "It cost us. But it cost us in a good way, because the young man played, he did things the right way. He didn't sit out, he didn't withhold, he could have done that sit-in during training camp, but he didn't. And because he didn't, now we're in that position where we have to find a way to say thank you, OK, you've earned it."

Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, selected in the months before the team began the process of changing its name.

As the No. 2 selection, he received a four-year, $34.5 million contract that runs through the end of the upcoming season.

First-round pick contracts also come with a fifth-year option, which is based in part on how often the player has played, and whether they have been chosen to one or more Pro Bowls on the initial ballot.

Young was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, 2020, meaning his fifth-year option would be $17.452 million. That amount is fully guaranteed.

While it's a large sum, elite pass rushers are currently making far more than that on the open market.

This year's franchise tag number for a defensive end is $19.7 million, though it is expected to rise next year, with the website Over The Cap projecting a $24.5 million tag number for the 2024 season.

"Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth?" Rivera said of the decision on Young. "We're going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. 'Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries - as long as nothing crazy happens, he's going to be fine, it's worth the risk?' You know what I'm saying? We have to go through that process more so than anything else."

Young's relationship with the team and coach Ron Rivera hasn't always been smooth.

He missed large portions of offseason activities going into his second year, and then opted to rehab away from the team facility after tearing his ACL - though at the time the team's head trainer was under DEA investigation.

Young participated in training camp this year, but his return to the field was delayed until late in the season.

Washington has a number of other financial considerations on the defensive line, with Montez Sweat entering his fifth season and Daron Payne eligible for the franchise tag this year as well.

The team has until May 1 to make its decision on Young.

Rivera wins Salute to Service award: Rivera is the 2022 winner of the Salute to Service Award, presented annually to NFL personnel who honor and support members of the military.

Rivera will receive the award Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors television show, which begins at 9 p.m. on NBC.

The presenting sponsor of the award, USAA, will donate $25,000 to military aid societies and the NFL Foundation will match that amount to a military charity of Rivera's choice.

