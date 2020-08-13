Rivera quick to set the tone as Washington holds its first full-team practice

The first two and a half weeks of camp will be open to reporters, though rain forced Thursday's session inside, where media are not allowed for virus prevention purposes.

Washington will hold practices daily, with the occasional rest day, from now until the Sept. 13 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That will be the first game as the Washington Football Team, and players were wearing their new helmets, with numbers instead of a logo, on Thursday.

Many players wore a visor, but it appeared most players were opting not to wear one of the full-face shields the NFL and its helmet makers developed as an attempt at preventing viral spread during play (players have complained they make breathing difficult).

McLaurin, who enters camp as the team's No. 1 receiver after a stellar rookie campaign, said the early returns on Rivera have been positive.

"I feel like there’s a transparency with him that’s very refreshing," McLaurin said. "His main objectives are just discipline, respect and just playing hard. I feel like if you have those three things, you shouldn’t have any problem with coach Rivera and I feel like you could grow that relationship with him.