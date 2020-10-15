Rivera shuffles key positions, delivers pointed critiques ahead of matchup with 0-5 Giants

Washington offensive lineman Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook, UVA) said the benching was tough, but he appreciated the honesty with which Rivera tackled it.

"He sat in front of the team and said there was going to be this decision, there were going to be some things that were changing, and he was going to be visiting the (position groups) and just kind of sharing what he feels needs to happen," Moses said.

"So when you have a coach like that, who is honest and up front with you about it ... obviously that's a hard pill to swallow when somebody tells you you're not doing (well), but at the end of the day you respect that person, because instead of having somebody else tell you, he's sitting there telling it to your face."

Moses agreed with Rivera's assessment of the NFC East as a division that's up for grabs, noting key injuries to New York's Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott in Dallas.

"I know we're losing right now, but it's just been a breath of fresh air to come in this building and have a guy like Ron Rivera involved in our coaching staff here," he said.

Those good feelings will be put on the line Sunday, against a Giants team that is favored by three points despite not having won a game this season.