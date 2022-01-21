Rodgers' latest playoff drive starts as Packers host 49ers

Aaron Rodgers understands time is running out on his hopes of winning a second Super Bowl title with the Green Bay Packers.

The 38-year-old quarterback’s latest postseason run begins Saturday night, as he tries to beat the team that has served as the three-time MVP’s biggest playoff nemesis.

Rodgers owns an 0-3 playoff record against the San Francisco 49ers, though he’s beaten them in the regular season each of the last two years. The top-seeded Packers (13-4) and 49ers (11-7) face off again Saturday night in an NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

“I think football mortality is something that we all think about,” Rodgers said. “And we all think about how many opportunities we’re going to be afforded moving forward, and each one is special.”

Since stumbling to a 3-5 start, the 49ers have won eight of 10 while showing a knack for delivering away from home. They secured a playoff berth by rallying from a 17-0 deficit to win an overtime road game with the Los Angeles Rams, and followed that with a 23-17 wild-card victory at Dallas.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says San Francisco’s slow start caused the 49ers to adopt a playoff mentality ahead of schedule.