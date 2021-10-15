Rolling Richmond Kickers ride four-game win streak into regular-season home finale Saturday against Forward Madison FC

There wasn’t a specific point, necessarily, that Darren Sawatzky witnessed it happen.

But, a few games ago, he saw the Kickers figure out the culture piece within the program that he’s been preaching for a while. Sawatzky was hired as Richmond’s coach and sporting director in November 2019.

“You could see [the players] go, ‘OK, I get it,’” Sawatzky said Friday. “Coach’s message is consistent, the way we train is consistent, the way we measure everything is consistent. They finally just said, ‘That’s enough.’”

The Kickers, heading into a three-game homestand that began three weeks ago, found themselves just outside of the playoff line in USL League One. The top six teams in the circuit advance to the postseason.

But on the back of three straight 1-0 victories at City Stadium — each secured with the help of goals from star Emiliano Terzaghi — followed by a come-from-behind win at North Texas SC this past Sunday, the Kickers have launched themselves into playoff position.

Richmond (10-8-7) now sits in fifth place, four points clear of sixth, with three games to go. The red-hot group returns to City Stadium for its regular-season home finale on Saturday, against Forward Madison (Wisc.) FC (6-7-11) at 6:30 p.m.