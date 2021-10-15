Rolling Richmond Kickers ride four-game win streak into regular-season home finale Saturday against Forward Madison FC

There wasn’t a specific point, necessarily, that Darren Sawatzky witnessed it happen.
But, a few games ago, he saw the Kickers figure out the culture piece within the program that he’s been preaching for a while. Sawatzky was hired as Richmond’s coach and sporting director in November 2019.
“You could see [the players] go, ‘OK, I get it,’” Sawatzky said Friday. “Coach’s message is consistent, the way we train is consistent, the way we measure everything is consistent. They finally just said, ‘That’s enough.’”
The Kickers, heading into a three-game homestand that began three weeks ago, found themselves just outside of the playoff line in USL League One. The top six teams in the circuit advance to the postseason.
But on the back of three straight 1-0 victories at City Stadium — each secured with the help of goals from star Emiliano Terzaghi — followed by a come-from-behind win at North Texas SC this past Sunday, the Kickers have launched themselves into playoff position.
Richmond (10-8-7) now sits in fifth place, four points clear of sixth, with three games to go. The red-hot group returns to City Stadium for its regular-season home finale on Saturday, against Forward Madison (Wisc.) FC (6-7-11) at 6:30 p.m.
“Execution,” Sawtazky said, of what will be most important for his group, to finish the regular season strong. “At the end of the day, the culture piece is there, that’s not going to go away. No matter what adversity we face it’s going to be there. We just got to finish the shots we get and limit their ability to score.”
Terzaghi began his torrid run during the homestand in dramatic fashion, heading home a stoppage-time corner kick from Zaca Moran to push the Kickers to a 1-0 triumph over Toronto FC II on Sept. 25.
Against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Oct. 2, Terzaghi volleyed a deflection in the 52nd minute for the goal that proved the difference. Then, against Forward Madison FC on Oct. 6, Terzaghi scored the deceive goal once again, knocking ahead a deftly placed cross from Chris Cole.
“It’s important to win at home, those three games were very important to us,” Terzaghi said Friday, through a translator. “Both confidence wise and momentum wise.”
It showed at North Texas, when after falling behind in the first half, Moran scored in the 81st minute and Ivan Magalhães in the 95th to secure a fourth victory in a row, 2-1.
Richmond’s defending has been the bedrock to the current spurt, allowing just the one goal over four contests. The Kickers effectiveness in defending as a unit is what Sawatzky attributes that to.
“As long as they’re in it together, you’re going to have success,” Sawatzky said.
Saturday will be Richmond’s fourth game this season against Madison, and the club has allowed just one goal across those bouts, too. The Kickers won their meeting on Oct. 6, and fell 1-0 at Forward Madison on Sept. 11. The squads played to a scoreless draw at Madison on June 12.
In playing a team for a fourth time in a season series that’s been so tight, the nitty gritty will be of utmost importance — the small battles over the course of the game have the potential to swing it either way.
“You start to really dial in as a coach on the nuances of how you were able to [defend Forward Madison],” Sawatzky said. “They’re going to try to target how they scored that goal [in September].”
Richmond’s run has put the club in the driver’s seat. But the group is still humble about where it stands, Sawatzky said — “we got a long ways to go and we haven’t done anything.”
Sawatzky, three weeks ago, expressed his desire that the Kickers approached the remaining regular-season games they had as if they were playoff games. That was the level of urgency he wanted, to make a climb into the top six.
Now Richmond is where it wants to be. But the job is not done.
“The end is so close, Terzaghi said, “but we are still far away from what we want to do.”
