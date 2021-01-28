Ron Rivera confirmed to be cancer free at follow-up appointment

Washington Football team coach Ron Rivera was declared cancer free at a follow-up appointment on Thursday, according to his daughter, Courtney.

Before the season, Rivera discovered he had squamous cell cancer in his neck.

Rivera discovered the cancer early and underwent treatment that included chemotherapy. At times he had to miss practices, and struggled to swallow - he said his diet consisted of pancakes with maple syrup, root beer and a Taco Bell taco when he felt good enough to eat it.

Normally NFL coaches work long hours in season, but that wasn't the case for Rivera this year.

“Traditionally, you’re here until 8:30, 9:30, 11 o’clock at night,” he said in October. “I hit 5 o’clock and I’ve got to go home. The fatigue, really, like I told my wife, is like having a 300-pound gorilla on my back.”

He finished his treatments in late October, but the fatigue lingered through December.

Friends, family and players wore shirts that said “Rivera Strong" throughout the season.