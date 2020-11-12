Ron Rivera doesn't hide his thoughts on Washington linebackers: 'I'd like for them to play better.'

One concern is that the switch from the 3-4 of past seasons to this year's 4-3, zone-coverage based approach has slowed the team down. Without a full offseason of practice, Washington's players may still be learning the intricate defense.

Cornerback Ronald Darby, who played primarily man coverage in Philadelphia before signing this offseason, said there are major differences.

"Man (coverage) is more difficult, but, and not to sound crazy, but it's dumber," he said. "You just worry about your guys. You keep your eyes on your guy, you're doing your job. With zone, you have to be worried about two to three guys on your side. You get one block down, you've still got to worry about others coming up the field."

Darby also said he wasn't sweating things.

"Just do what we do, better," he said. "That's all we've got to do. We're not going to be perfect, but you can't sit there and dwell on it. The little mistakes you made last week, just try to minimize them next week."

Rivera said he's not considering any changes this week at linebacker in terms of playing time.