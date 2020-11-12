Ron Rivera doesn't hide his thoughts on Washington linebackers: 'I'd like for them to play better.'

Washington's defense kept the team afloat early in the season when the offense was struggling to produce.
Last week, though, it didn't rise to the occasion when a victory was within the Football Team's grasp.
Washington coach Ron Rivera singled out the linebackers this week as needing to provide a lift. The New York Giants ran for 166 yards on Sunday, including three drives that took a combined 16 minutes during the second half, while Washington was trying to rally from behind.
“The biggest thing is to get them to understand where their role is and how to play their role," Rivera said. "I think our linebackers are still kind of feeling their way around. Personally, I think that they’ve got to get past that. That’s how I feel about it, and that’s just the way I see it.”
Asked what improvement would look like, Rivera was blunt: “I’d like for them to play better and be more productive.”
The trio of Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb and Kevin Pierre-Louis weren't on anybody's all-preseason teams, but Rivera wants to see the group be more aggressive in the coming weeks.
With defensive end Chase Young drawing double- and even triple-teams, there should be opportunities for plays to be made. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, for instance, didn't have a single turnover last week.
“One of the things we want these guys to understand is that once you’ve read your key, once you’ve got going, you’ve got to go," Rivera said. "You can’t hesitate. You can’t second guess, because the defensive line is counting on you to be definitive in your actions. If you’re not definitive, they can’t be definitive.”
Rivera had big-name talent in his years coaching the Carolina Panthers, with Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly anchoring dominant defensive units.
In the 4-3 scheme Rivera favors, the middle linebacker (in this case Bostic) is the quarterback of the defense.
Davis, 37, signed with Washington this offseason, but his usage has been the source of confusion. He was injured during training camp, but hasn't been on the field since recovering, and hasn't practiced this week.
"At this point, we like the guys that we’re playing," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "He’s not going to be a core special teams guy, so therefore he’s inactive.”
Del Rio said he thought Sunday's lapses weren't characteristic of the season as a whole, and the defensive line and linebackers will be ready to rise to the challenge again.
"I feel good about our front seven," he said. "I feel like we put a lot on their plate. We play to them. We lean on them to take care of things. For the most part, they have. It wasn’t quite to the standard that we expect last week. But I think throughout the course of this season, it’s been pretty darn stout."
One concern is that the switch from the 3-4 of past seasons to this year's 4-3, zone-coverage based approach has slowed the team down. Without a full offseason of practice, Washington's players may still be learning the intricate defense.
Cornerback Ronald Darby, who played primarily man coverage in Philadelphia before signing this offseason, said there are major differences.
"Man (coverage) is more difficult, but, and not to sound crazy, but it's dumber," he said. "You just worry about your guys. You keep your eyes on your guy, you're doing your job. With zone, you have to be worried about two to three guys on your side. You get one block down, you've still got to worry about others coming up the field."
Darby also said he wasn't sweating things.
"Just do what we do, better," he said. "That's all we've got to do. We're not going to be perfect, but you can't sit there and dwell on it. The little mistakes you made last week, just try to minimize them next week."
Rivera said he's not considering any changes this week at linebacker in terms of playing time.
“Probably the biggest thing right now is we’ve got two young guys we want to see play a little bit more right now," he said. "That’s kind of where we are with it. We’ll continue to work it and see what happens. We’ve still got eight games left to play.”
Note: Running back Antonio Gibson (shoulder), who sat out Wednesday's practice as a precautionary measure, practiced in full on Thursday. Rivera said he had "no concerns" about Gibson's availability for Sunday.
