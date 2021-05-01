Ron Rivera felt a need for speed in this year's draft; Washington's selections posted blazing 40 times

Martin Mayhew said he wanted the Washington roster to get faster, younger and healthier.

Washington addressed its top positions of need in this year’s draft, and the players selected by the Football Team all had one thing in common — they’re fast.

General manager Martin Mayhew said it wasn’t the sole criteria, but adding team speed was an important consideration.

“None of those guys were picked just specifically for their speed,” Mayhew said. “But yeah, we want to get faster, we want to get younger, we want to get healthier. That’s the purpose of the draft from my standpoint, and all these guys have brought that to the table for us.”

The second day brought two examples of the focus on fast, as the team used its second-round selection on offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi of Texas. At 4.84, his 40-yard dash time would have been the fastest at last year’s combine (the event was not held this year because of the pandemic).

Cosmi will compete with a speedy left tackle drafted last year, Saadhiq Charles, for a starting role that’s been in flux since Trent Williams departed.