Ron Rivera: It was 'serendipity' that Steelers upset came exactly one year after he was called about WFT job

Then, just before the season, Rivera was diagnosed with cancer.

Through it all, he's preached the importance of getting buy-in to the way he plans to run the operation in Washington, and the culture he plans to establish.

Offensive lineman Morgan Moses said players have seen the difference.

"It starts with practice, man. Every minute, every second is not wasted," Moses said. "We always talk about situational football. We talk about starting at the 1-yard line and getting a first down, or moving the ball a little bit so we can flip the field. We talk about 2-minute; we talk about 4-minute; we talk about protecting the ball.

"We talk about all these things that coach brings up throughout the weeks, and its good to see the guys and the team just taking ownership of it and going out and playing football."

Monday's victory, a stunning upset of the 11-0 Steelers, was the most resounding endorsement yet of the rebuild, but the next morning, Rivera was hesitant to tie the two together.

"There are a lot of positives to take from that game," Rivera said. "Now, we have to see how we handle this success, we really do. You can take a huge step forward, but if you’re not careful you can take two or three steps backward."