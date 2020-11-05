Ron Rivera knows how to finish strong. Is Washington about to make a run?

Rivera agreed, but noted that good practices won't be enough.

"I like what Brandon Scherff said after the Dallas game, and that is, I talk to the guys about the process - everybody talks about the process of building, building, building," Rivera said. "Well, there's a certain point the process has to end, and now the rest of it starts to take over, and that's where I think we are.

"I feel very comfortable and confident the guys understand what we want from them."

Offensive lineman Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook, UVA) said the team is playing selflessly.

Payne noted that star rookie Chase Young has taken scout team snaps to help out. Moses cited wide receiver Terry McLaurin as an example of a leader who is working towards the good of the team.

"You can feel the togetherness in the locker room, and I think that's the key," he said. "The feel in this building is different. When you have start players like that, that are not arguing about, 'Hey, I didn't get this catch,' or, 'I didn't get this many touches,' but just operating for the betterment of the team.

"I think the culture starts to change, and it's not a 'me' team, but a 'we' team."