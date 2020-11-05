Ron Rivera knows how to finish strong. Is Washington about to make a run?

ASHBURN - Washington coach Ron Rivera was sporting a new shirt on Thursday, bearing the phrase "Ubuntu," a Bantu phrase that was used by Nelson Mandela during apartheid in South Africa.
"It's an idea (running back) J.D. McKissic and I talked about last week," Rivera said. "The success of the individual is the responsibility of the team, and the success of the team is the responsibility of the individual."
Those types of conversations are rewarding to Rivera on more than just an intellectual level - they're proof that his message is beginning to sink in with the Football Team.
At the start of Rivera's tenure in Carolina, the midway point of the season was a sign that things were about to get good for the Panthers.
His first season started at 2-6 before a 4-4 finish, his second season was 2-6 before a 5-2 finish.
His third season saw a 1-3 start turn into eight straight wins, while the 2014 team won its last four to take the NFC South at 7-8-1.
"I feel like I definitely understand him better now," defensive tackle Daron Payne said of Rivera. "He's a great coach, a great man. He wants the best out of us."
Payne said that understanding has translated into better practices, as the team learns what needs to happen on a daily basis.
Rivera agreed, but noted that good practices won't be enough.
"I like what Brandon Scherff said after the Dallas game, and that is, I talk to the guys about the process - everybody talks about the process of building, building, building," Rivera said. "Well, there's a certain point the process has to end, and now the rest of it starts to take over, and that's where I think we are.
"I feel very comfortable and confident the guys understand what we want from them."
Offensive lineman Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook, UVA) said the team is playing selflessly.
Payne noted that star rookie Chase Young has taken scout team snaps to help out. Moses cited wide receiver Terry McLaurin as an example of a leader who is working towards the good of the team.
"You can feel the togetherness in the locker room, and I think that's the key," he said. "The feel in this building is different. When you have start players like that, that are not arguing about, 'Hey, I didn't get this catch,' or, 'I didn't get this many touches,' but just operating for the betterment of the team.
"I think the culture starts to change, and it's not a 'me' team, but a 'we' team."
Washington turned a corner by demolishing the Dallas Cowboys before the bye week, but this weekend's opponent, the New York Giants, hasn't thrown in the towel in the same way.
Rivera noted the importance of winning games and being competitive, but also was clear things won't turn fully around right away.
"As we go through this we're going to go through bumps, and ups and downs," he said. "We'll have some good periods and some low periods. But that's all part of growing. Each thing we do is just another part of growing.
"I'm excited about where we are right now."
