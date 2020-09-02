Ron Rivera names Dwayne Haskins starter, compares him to Cam Newton

Washington coach Ron Rivera named Dwayne Haskins the starting quarterback entering Week 1 of the season, comparing the decision to tabbing Cam Newton as the starter during Rivera's first year in Carolina.

"I made a commitment 10 years ago to another young quarterback, and just told him, 'I'm choosing you because I believe in you,'" Rivera said. "Hopefully we can ride it just as long."

Rivera and Newton had an 8 1/2-year run together in Carolina that included a Super Bowl appearance.

Haskins, entering his second year, was told by Rivera he would have to win the starting job.

Rivera said Wednesday he believes Haskins has done just that.

"He deserves the opportunity," the coach said. "He's going to get the opportunity, and he's going to get my support."

Rivera declined to name a backup. Kyle Allen and Alex Smith are the two candidates for that job - Smith still hasn't participated in full-contact drills.