Ron Rivera on Commanders' reputation: 'We're an easy target ... quite honestly, I'm tired of it.'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Entering another offseason of negative headlines about the team, Washington coach Ron Rivera pushed back on Tuesday at the NFL league meeting, emphasizing his intent to move forward building a new culture around the Commanders.

"I get it, people want to continue to pull you back into this," he said. "And we're trying to get away from it. That's what I'm trying to stress. And the truth is, it's about winning.

"And if you believe you can come in and help us win, you'll take us far away from there. We have a chance for basically a rebirth. We have a new name, you know, we've got different players that we're trying to bring in and have them be part of what we're doing.

"And if we can get away from it, you know, we can stop having that every time be the focal point of football. I get it.

"I respect what happened ... I understand how serious it is. But the end of the day, you know, my job is about football."

The "this" Rivera is referring to is a series of investigations and accusations into sexual harassment at the facility, a series of building malfunctions at FedEx Field, and most recently the decision by Anheuser-Busch to no longer sponsor the team.

Rivera and team president Jason Wright were hired in the aftermath of a Washington Post exposé alleging rampant sexual harassment among team executives. They have turned over nearly every position in the building, and Rivera said he wants the emphasis to be on what they do moving forward.

"We're trying to create sustainable winning culture," Rivera said. "I know we use the word culture a lot, and we're serious about it. You know, the things that Jason and I have tried to do for us, I think is important. And we've got to continue to do that. And at the same time, though, we have to win. I mean, that's the truth of it."

The comments were in response to the notion that free agents choose not to play in Washington when they have options, something Rivera said he would work to improve.

During a recent speech, Wright noted an improvement in employee job satisfaction metrics, while Rivera has generally received strong marks from players for his role in transforming the culture.

Team owner Dan Snyder remains in place, but only his wife Tanya, the team's co-CEO, has been seen by reporters so far this week at the league meeting.

"I mean, we're an easy target, I get it," Rivera said. "Quite honestly, I'm tired of it. I really am. But the only way to fix it is win. And that's the truth. I mean, that really is the truth, is you have to win, so that that's obviously our number one priority is building a football team that wins."

Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew both said they believe the situation is better than the perception at the moment.

"I think it's a lot better than people are portraying it," Rivera said. "I'll tell you that right now."

"Consciously going into free agency, trying to make sure people understand that, why not come to us? We have a solid offensive line, we've got a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver, so we just tried to make sure people understand there's an opportunity to be successful. And we'll see how it goes."