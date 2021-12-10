Ron Rivera responds to Cowboys' win guarantee: 'It's a big mistake.' Jerry Jones says Washington is a big market for his team

The NFL's most famous rivalry is heating up once again.
A day after Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said his team was "going to win" a monster NFC East clash on Sunday in Washington, other voices jumped into the fray.
Washington coach Ron Rivera, on his weekly coach's show for NBC4 in Washington, declared it a bad move.
“You do that for a couple of reasons," Rivera said. "One, you want to get in our head. Secondly, he’s trying to convince his team.
"He’s now made it about him. I think it’s a big mistake."
Rivera deemed the comments "interesting," but not "important," a longtime go-to phrase for the coach when he finds outside events frivolous to the task at hand.
The comments have breathed new life into a rivalry that has struggled to gain national traction over the last few years.
Sunday's game was originally scheduled to air regionally in the 1 p.m. slot on Fox, but the network is now broadcasting it to all national markets that don't have a local team playing.
Washington (6-6) is on a four-game winning streak, and Dallas (8-4) has left the door cracked open for a late-season rally, with the teams facing off twice in the next three weeks.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had his coach's back during a radio appearance in Dallas on Friday.
"That should be his attitude," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "He expects to win. He thinks we will win. I expect that. I'd be shocked if he couldn't make that kind of statement."
Jones then went on to throw shade at Washington's control of its market - the Football Team is worst in the NFL in attendance this year.
"We have always sold more Cowboys memorabilia and had our most positive fan support coming from Washington," Jones said. "Outside of the Texas area, Washington is where we have the most support."
Tickets for the game started at $199, and have mostly sold out. How many of each team's fans show up will be one of the "interesting" subplots of Sunday's game, to borrow Rivera's phrase.
