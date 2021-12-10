Ron Rivera responds to Cowboys' win guarantee: 'It's a big mistake.' Jerry Jones says Washington is a big market for his team

The NFL's most famous rivalry is heating up once again.

A day after Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said his team was "going to win" a monster NFC East clash on Sunday in Washington, other voices jumped into the fray.

Washington coach Ron Rivera, on his weekly coach's show for NBC4 in Washington, declared it a bad move.

“You do that for a couple of reasons," Rivera said. "One, you want to get in our head. Secondly, he’s trying to convince his team.

"He’s now made it about him. I think it’s a big mistake."

Rivera deemed the comments "interesting," but not "important," a longtime go-to phrase for the coach when he finds outside events frivolous to the task at hand.

The comments have breathed new life into a rivalry that has struggled to gain national traction over the last few years.

Sunday's game was originally scheduled to air regionally in the 1 p.m. slot on Fox, but the network is now broadcasting it to all national markets that don't have a local team playing.