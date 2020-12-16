Ron Rivera reveals little as Dwayne Haskins prepares to start, though Alex Smith hasn't been ruled out

Reading the tea leaves in Ashburn, it appeared Dwayne Haskins was on track to start at quarterback Sunday for Washington.
Then again, there were also a number of hints that it will be Alex Smith leading the Football Team's offense against Seattle.
If there was any clarity to give, coach Ron Rivera had little interest in providing it.
The normally chatty coach gave his weekly press conference with his arms crossed, declining to divulge anything of interest about the two signal callers.
Smith is dealing with a calf injury in his surgically repaired right foot. The injury doesn't have anything to do with his broken leg and recovery, but Smith noted that he has "unique circumstances down there," owing to the fact that a large portion of the leg had to be reconstructed.
He did not practice on Wednesday but was present as the team went through its workout.
Later in the afternoon, he appeared at the weekly press conference held by the team's starting quarterback. Rivera, during his interview session, said he would have no problem playing Smith even if he didn't practice this week.
“I’d love that decision by Wednesday so we could focus in on it, but in the past, because of who I had, shoot, I took it all the way up to game day," Rivera said. "When you have a veteran guy that’s a smart football player and knows the game, sometimes you ride it all the way to the end."
That left Haskins as the first-team quarterback in practice, potentially making his first start since being benched four weeks into the season.
Rivera offered general praise for Haskins and his work since being benched.
"The nice thing about what you’re seeing now is you’re seeing the opportunity," Rivera said. "How he does and how he handles it, we’ll see on Sunday. But he's done exactly what he needed to do today. It was a good day."
Washington might be chasing any edge it can get in a tough matchup with Seattle. In three games against the NFC West this season, the Football Team has been outscored by 23 points, and the one victory - against San Francisco on Sunday - came without an offensive touchdown.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said he'll make sure Haskins is prepared and confident if he gets the nod on Sunday.
"We’re going to be careful with Alex and see how he progresses throughout the week," Turner said. "But every single week, whether you get the reps or not, if you’re the backup quarterback you have to prepare like you’re going to play because you could get out there for a play. That part doesn’t change. Now, he’s getting more and more reps so he’s got to use that and use every rep he can to get ready and be comfortable going out there and playing.”
If Smith is inactive on Sunday, Rivera will also have a decision to make about who serves as the backup quarterback. Rookie Steven Montez has been with the team all year, but has yet to be active for a game. Washington also signed former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke earlier this month - Heinicke previously played for Rivera in Carolina.
Rivera, when asked, replied: "We're going to work through this week and see how everyone does."
A win against Seattle would put Washington on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, but a loss cracks the door open for the New York Giants to reclaim first place on Sunday night.
Whether Smith gets to finish the winning streak he started four weeks ago depends on how his leg progresses throughout the week.
He said he first noticed the strain in practice last week, but it didn't bother him until the game started against the 49ers, and he said it became immediately clear it was holding him back.
"I tried to battle through it for several of those drives," he said. "I felt at that point too limited. I felt like it was really affecting my play. Throughout that whole process, you battle what’s best for the team. Am I helping us being out there? It’s hard. Again, I feel like the fact it continued to get worse and not improve certainly affected that decision as well.”
Asked if he thinks he'll be ready for Sunday, Smith shrugged.
"It would be ridiculous for me to try to say right now, especially with the type of injury it is," he said. "There’s no reason at this point to even try to attempt that. There are several days right here to see how this goes. A lot can change day-to-day."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD