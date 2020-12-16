Ron Rivera reveals little as Dwayne Haskins prepares to start, though Alex Smith hasn't been ruled out

That left Haskins as the first-team quarterback in practice, potentially making his first start since being benched four weeks into the season.

Rivera offered general praise for Haskins and his work since being benched.

"The nice thing about what you’re seeing now is you’re seeing the opportunity," Rivera said. "How he does and how he handles it, we’ll see on Sunday. But he's done exactly what he needed to do today. It was a good day."

Washington might be chasing any edge it can get in a tough matchup with Seattle. In three games against the NFC West this season, the Football Team has been outscored by 23 points, and the one victory - against San Francisco on Sunday - came without an offensive touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said he'll make sure Haskins is prepared and confident if he gets the nod on Sunday.