Ron Rivera says he'll consider rotating Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke on Sunday

Washington's playoff hopes may come down to whether the coach feels comfortable replacing his star quarterback in a key situation.

No, this isn't 2012 and Robert Griffin III - this time the quarterback is Alex Smith, who is dealing with a right calf injury that left him clearly short of full strength on Sunday night against the Eagles.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he will consider a rotation system on Saturday night when the team faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a playoff game.

Smith is the only quarterback who has enjoyed sustained success for Washington this season, with the team 5-1 in games he's played.

But he missed two of the team's final three games with the calf injury, and struggled to escape the pocket against Philadephia - the Eagles responded by blitzing him and rendering him largely ineffective in the second half.

"I thought he had his moments," Rivera said. "The first drive was what we were looking for. The drive before halftime was excellent. There were a couple things that happened, that unfortunately you say you wish he could have stepped away from that."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}