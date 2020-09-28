Ron Rivera says he'll stick with Dwayne Haskins, but there is a 'cutoff point'

Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday he will continue to play quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but acknowledged there will be a "cutoff point" when the team needs to determine whether Haskins is the franchise's solution for the future.
"I think he's shown his growth and it's been positive for us," Rivera said. "But there's a certain point where we'll know. He's still progressing and learning."
Against all odds, the Football Team remains in first place in the woeful NFC East despite a 1-2 record.
Only the Dallas Cowboys have shown any signs of life, with two tight road losses to teams from the powerhouse NFC West.
The Eagles are 0-2-1 and the Giants 0-3, and both teams have their own quarterback issues, as Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones have struggled mightily.
That, combined with a Washington defense that seems to have arrived ahead of schedule, could lead to visions of the postseason for the Football Team, but Rivera insists his focus remains squarely on development in Year 1.
That approach played itself out this offseason, when Washington cut loose veteran running back Adrian Peterson and ceded to Dallas in the bidding for start receiver Amari Cooper.
Instead Rivera has entrusted the running to rookie Antonio Gibson, and at receiver rookies Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright have both seen heavy workloads.
"Isaiah Wright has been excellent, he really has," Rivera said. "You’ve just seen the progress each week, and that’s what you’re looking for is growth. You want to see a guy produce every week and show that he is growing.
"The young class really has got our attention. I’m very happy about it. I’m very pleased with the effort that we’re getting in terms of their growth."
But the focus remains on Haskins, and his performance in Cleveland once again stirred up discussion about whether he is the long-term answer for Washington.
"He’s growing and he’s developing, but we’ve got to continue to see positive growth," Rivera said. "We can’t see a regression. The one thing he has to understand is there’s a certain point where you’re no longer a rookie. Again, to me he’s still learning and growing. But there’s a point where, hey, you know what, you should be more positive with your throwing plays.”
Haskins threw three interceptions on Sunday, but equally concerning was his inaccuracy, particularly on short passes and checkdowns.
He'll aim to fix that on Sunday when Washington plays its second home game of the year, against Baltimore.
Note: The Monday injury news was a mixed bag, with bad news for defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. He tore his bicep, which will likely land him on IR when practices resume on Wednesday.
Receiver Dontrelle Inman (UVA), who left the game with a wrist injury, got a positive report - there was no fracture, and the team will manage the pain and see if he can return to action this week.
There was no update available on defensive end Chase Young, who suffered a groin injury. Young was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Monday.
