Ron Rivera says he'll stick with Dwayne Haskins, but there is a 'cutoff point'

"Isaiah Wright has been excellent, he really has," Rivera said. "You’ve just seen the progress each week, and that’s what you’re looking for is growth. You want to see a guy produce every week and show that he is growing.

"The young class really has got our attention. I’m very happy about it. I’m very pleased with the effort that we’re getting in terms of their growth."

But the focus remains on Haskins, and his performance in Cleveland once again stirred up discussion about whether he is the long-term answer for Washington.

"He’s growing and he’s developing, but we’ve got to continue to see positive growth," Rivera said. "We can’t see a regression. The one thing he has to understand is there’s a certain point where you’re no longer a rookie. Again, to me he’s still learning and growing. But there’s a point where, hey, you know what, you should be more positive with your throwing plays.”

Haskins threw three interceptions on Sunday, but equally concerning was his inaccuracy, particularly on short passes and checkdowns.

He'll aim to fix that on Sunday when Washington plays its second home game of the year, against Baltimore.