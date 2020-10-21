Ron Rivera says he's not giving mixed messages; contradicts earlier statements on Dwayne Haskins

After a lackluster outing against Cleveland, Rivera began to change his tone on Haskins, though, no longer speaking in developmental terms.

"Again, we have to make sure that everybody is playing well enough to win at that point," he said. "There is a cutoff point for me. There is."

A week later, Haskins was benched, and Rivera cited the opportunity to win a woeful NFC East when explaining the benching.

"I felt like with four games, if we could come out of those four games 2-2 going into this week, I could stay with Dwayne in spite of the situation and circumstances. But, we’re 1-3," Rivera said.

Then on Wednesday, Rivera was asked if new quarterback Kyle Allen will also have a "cutoff point," like Haskins, by which time he needs to show results.

“I didn’t have a cutoff point for Dwayne Haskins," Rivera said. "I made a decision based on what I was watching and what I was seeing, and that’s what happened.