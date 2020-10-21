Ron Rivera says he's not giving mixed messages; contradicts earlier statements on Dwayne Haskins

ASHBURN - Another day, another head-scratcher of a press conference from Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera.
Rivera brought a sterling reputation with him from Carolina, where he was widely lauded by players for the culture he built with the Panthers franchise.
In Washington he's working towards establishing a similar culture, but has been tripped up by the quarterback position, as many past Washington coaches have been.
Of course, Rivera is dealing with much more than just bad football. Since he arrived, the coronavirus pandemic kept the team out of the building for more than four months. There was also a series of reports in the Washington Post detailing alleged sexual misconduct by team executives.
Then, once practice started, Rivera began treatment for squamous cell cancer, which has included chemotherapy.
The treatments, which will continue through next week, have left Rivera short on energy at times. There have been days where he has taken in practice from a golf cart, and at times he has turned things over to assistant Jack Del Rio, though Rivera has yet to miss a game.
It all adds up to a challenge that any coach, even a Hall of Famer, would struggle to overcome.
Rivera reflected on taking the job last week.
"I think it was more about the challenge, and for whatever reason I just believed that I liked the challenge," he said. "And it’s been a challenge, to be honest with you."
Perhaps no aspect of the job has been more of a challenge than his handling of the quarterbacks.
In three of the first four games, there were situations where it appeared Rivera could have used his timeouts near the end of the half or game to give Washington an extra possession, whether to score points or attempt a comeback.
Questioned at the time, Rivera brushed off those concerns, noting that his young team, led by quarterback Dwayne Haskins, was on more of a developmental track.
"It’s a long season, we’ve got 14 more games left to play," he said after a loss to Arizona. "We’ve got an opportunity to learn and grow and that’s going to be more important right now than losing our guys to injury in a situation like that. You’ve got to be careful."
He continued: "I’ve played this game as well as coached it, and I’ve seen guys try to do things, call time out, and run a play and somebody gets hurt. That, to me, is counterproductive to what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to develop a football team and give guys opportunities to play. I’d hate to lose a guy in a situation like that and lose the game."
After a lackluster outing against Cleveland, Rivera began to change his tone on Haskins, though, no longer speaking in developmental terms.
"Again, we have to make sure that everybody is playing well enough to win at that point," he said. "There is a cutoff point for me. There is."
A week later, Haskins was benched, and Rivera cited the opportunity to win a woeful NFC East when explaining the benching.
"I felt like with four games, if we could come out of those four games 2-2 going into this week, I could stay with Dwayne in spite of the situation and circumstances. But, we’re 1-3," Rivera said.
Then on Wednesday, Rivera was asked if new quarterback Kyle Allen will also have a "cutoff point," like Haskins, by which time he needs to show results.
“I didn’t have a cutoff point for Dwayne Haskins," Rivera said. "I made a decision based on what I was watching and what I was seeing, and that’s what happened.
"So, with Kyle I’m going to go as long as I feel I can. Again, it’s about watching him and if I’m seeing what I want to see or not. Again, there was no drop-dead that if this didn’t happen here or this didn’t happen—no. What I was looking at was watching him and looking for growth and the progression and a development and that type of stuff. That’s why I made the decision I made. I had no cutoff.”
It's too early to determine if Allen will validate his coach's confidence.
Players have mostly shied away from discussing Haskins' benching. Offensive lineman Morgan Moses, who served as a team captain while Brandon Scherff was injured, said he respected that Rivera was willing to talk to players and own the decision.
Safety Landon Collins, asked about the benching on Josina Anderson's "Undefined" podcast, said simply: "I don't want to talk about that."
Rivera once again offered praise for Allen's performance on Wednesday, a statistically solid outing but one where Allen left a number of plays on the field.
Earlier in the week, Rivera was asked about what could be perceived to be "mixed messages," that he started the season by preaching a developmental mentality, but now is chasing victories.
Rivera disputed that his messages have been mixed.
"I think my message has been consistent," he said. "I’m not worried about the timeout thing earlier in the year, guys. I explained that to you guys once before, and I’m not going to have to explain it again.
"You guys know how I felt about what went on early. But where we are right now, again, everything we talk about is going forward. That’s the way I look at it."
