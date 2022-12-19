Ron Rivera says no switch at quarterback, but it's something 'to be quite frank, I do have to think about at some point.'

In the minutes after a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Taylor Heinicke's support in the Washington Commanders locker room was immediately made clear.
Defensive lineman Efe Obada crossed the locker room to give Heinicke, slumped speechless at his locker, a hug, and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. offered similar words, among other players.
Heinicke was then summoned to coach Ron Rivera's office, where the coach said the two discussed the noise swirling on social media about a possible quarterback change to Carson Wentz, who started the season before injuring his thumb.
Rivera, asked point-blank on Monday if he was considering a switch, said Heinicke would start against San Francisco on Saturday.
"I think the biggest thing, more than anything else, is sticking with Taylor and what we're trying to establish," Rivera said. "(A switch) is something that obviously is talked about, obviously out there.
"It is something that, you know, to be quite frank, I do have to think about at some point.
"But if we can continue to get back on track and play the way we've played and do things that we've done, then we'll stick with where we are."
Struggling to move the ball at halftime, Heinicke summoned some of his trademark magic for some big second-half drives that could have tied the game.
But those drives came to an abrupt halt inside the red zone, something that has plagued the Commanders for two seasons now.
Rivera said when the two talked on Sunday night, it was partially about finding a way to finish off those drives and turn them into touchdowns.
"It was, hey, look, we had some really good moments during this game," Rivera said. "We did some really good things. But we've got to build on it now, and we've got to finish. Truthfully, we've got to finish in the red zone.
"I think a lot of it is, as long as I'm open with him and he understands where I'm coming from, we both get the messaging."
PHOTOS: Commanders fall 20-12 to the New York Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) secures the ball as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) tries to strip it out during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) gets up after failijng to convert on fourth down during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants running back Matt Breida (31) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safeties Bobby McCain (20) and Kamren Curl (31) bring him down during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball as New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) and cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates with Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) after stopping Saquon Barkley during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) stops New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) fails to make a catch as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) brings out a kick return during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball as New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) stiff arms New York Giants player Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with running back Saquon Barkley (26) after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with running back Saquon Barkley (26) after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) shakes a moment with his wife Brandie Thomas after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) jokes with Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field accompanied by center Nick Martin (60) and guard Wes Schweitzer (71) after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) leaves the field after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball on the one yard line as the New York Giants defenders stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes a pass as it is tipped by New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a pass over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball for a first down as New York Giants defenders stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) bring down New York Giants player Dexter Lawrence (97) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks on after his team was stopped in the fourth quarter during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) fumbles the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) fumbles the ball as New York Giants player Dexter Lawrence (97) tackles him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) hauls in a pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Corn Elder (26) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) fumbles the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) fumbles the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball for a first down as New York Giants defenders stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as New York Giants player Fabian Moreau (37) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) reaches for the out of bounds as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye (6) walks off the field after missing a field goal during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fixes his helmet after getting sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) stops Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the endzone during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) carries the ball as New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) and Leonard Williams (99) chase him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) fumbles the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) reaches for the out of bounds as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) fumbles the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) makes a catch for a two points conversion as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The two points conversion was overturned for a passing interference.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) carries the ball as New York Giants player Dexter Lawrence (97) tries to bring him down during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) celebrates his apparent touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) fumbles the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) reacts after his two points conversion was overturned during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) gets airborne as New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) stops him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) waits for a booth review during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a pass over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH