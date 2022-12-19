Ron Rivera says no switch at quarterback, but it's something 'to be quite frank, I do have to think about at some point.'

In the minutes after a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Taylor Heinicke's support in the Washington Commanders locker room was immediately made clear.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada crossed the locker room to give Heinicke, slumped speechless at his locker, a hug, and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. offered similar words, among other players.

Heinicke was then summoned to coach Ron Rivera's office, where the coach said the two discussed the noise swirling on social media about a possible quarterback change to Carson Wentz, who started the season before injuring his thumb.

Rivera, asked point-blank on Monday if he was considering a switch, said Heinicke would start against San Francisco on Saturday.

"I think the biggest thing, more than anything else, is sticking with Taylor and what we're trying to establish," Rivera said. "(A switch) is something that obviously is talked about, obviously out there.

"It is something that, you know, to be quite frank, I do have to think about at some point.

"But if we can continue to get back on track and play the way we've played and do things that we've done, then we'll stick with where we are."

Struggling to move the ball at halftime, Heinicke summoned some of his trademark magic for some big second-half drives that could have tied the game.

But those drives came to an abrupt halt inside the red zone, something that has plagued the Commanders for two seasons now.

Rivera said when the two talked on Sunday night, it was partially about finding a way to finish off those drives and turn them into touchdowns.

"It was, hey, look, we had some really good moments during this game," Rivera said. "We did some really good things. But we've got to build on it now, and we've got to finish. Truthfully, we've got to finish in the red zone.

"I think a lot of it is, as long as I'm open with him and he understands where I'm coming from, we both get the messaging."

