Ron Rivera sticking with Taylor Heinicke, says of 2-6 Washington, 'it gets darkest before it gets brightest'

Washington coach Ron Rivera stood by his approach Monday, recalling what he said when he first arrived in Washington - that it takes 3-5 years to change a culture - while standing by his team and starting quarterback.
Rivera's press conference came as the team heads into the bye week with what appears almost certain to be a long slog to the end of another unremarkable season for the Football Team, which sits at 2-6 after a loss in Denver on Sunday.
"The truth is, it gets darkest before it gets brightest," Rivera said. "Futility doesn't change overnight."
Rivera has enjoyed an extended honeymoon period with fans, mostly because of the disaster he inherited almost two years ago.
However, Rivera was given full control over the operation, and his decisions on personnel have repeatedly backfired this season.
Free agent signees William Jackson, Bobby McCain and Curtis Samuel have either underachieved or been injured, and Rivera's repeated insistence that he won't pay a king's ransom for a starting quarterback has led to another rough season at what is often described as the most important position in sports.
The NFL rules require that teams give players four days off during the bye week, and Rivera is opting to go with the minimum. He'll have the team practice on Wednesday in Ashburn, and bring them back next Monday ahead of a game against Tampa Bay.
Rivera has always been optimistic, and he maintained that posture Monday, noting that the team is expecting to have a handful of key players return after the break - tight end Logan Thomas, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and Jackson among them.
The coach also stood by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, adding that Heinicke has mostly been productive this season. Washington's offensive numbers are solid, but the team has struggled to convert drives into points.
Heinicke said the only thing he can do is continue to work hard each day.
"I go in that facility every single day, and I give it my all, and that's all I can do," he said. "I control what I can control, and I felt like I've gotten better throughout the weeks. But you know, obviously, it's just not been enough lately.
"I'm trying to figure out what what I can do to maybe score more points or anything, but I just try and control what I can control and go from there."
Rivera said the team's original starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, won't have his next evaluation with doctors until next week. He is reportedly still on crutches with a hip injury.
Rivera was less enthusiastic when asked about kicker Chris Blewitt, who has now had three kicks blocked in two weeks. Rivera said only that he was the team's kicker "for now."
Entering training camp, former kicker Dustin Hopkins was on shaky ground, but Rivera opted not to bring in competition, leading to the mid-season scramble for a replacement that ended with Blewitt.
Rivera also declined to re-sign Morgan Moses and Ryan Kerrigan, fan favorites who were part of the old regime, and now is dealing with thin rosters at those positions.
The coach's seat isn't hot, or even warm, at the moment, but this offseason will bring more pressure to find a long-term solution at quarterback, particularly in a season where close losses have been decided by struggles on offense.
But Rivera can also enter the bye week feeling somewhat lucky. Washington has two wins, one when the New York Giants jumped offsides on a missed field goal, and another when the Atlanta Falcons ran out of time to complete a game-winning drive.
As dark as it is in Washington, it could be even darker.
