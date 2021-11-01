Ron Rivera sticking with Taylor Heinicke, says of 2-6 Washington, 'it gets darkest before it gets brightest'

Rivera has always been optimistic, and he maintained that posture Monday, noting that the team is expecting to have a handful of key players return after the break - tight end Logan Thomas, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and Jackson among them.

The coach also stood by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, adding that Heinicke has mostly been productive this season. Washington's offensive numbers are solid, but the team has struggled to convert drives into points.

Heinicke said the only thing he can do is continue to work hard each day.

"I go in that facility every single day, and I give it my all, and that's all I can do," he said. "I control what I can control, and I felt like I've gotten better throughout the weeks. But you know, obviously, it's just not been enough lately.

"I'm trying to figure out what what I can do to maybe score more points or anything, but I just try and control what I can control and go from there."

Rivera said the team's original starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, won't have his next evaluation with doctors until next week. He is reportedly still on crutches with a hip injury.