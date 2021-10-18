Ron Rivera sticks with Taylor Heinicke after back-to-back rough outings, says it's part of the learning process

With Washington facing third-and-2 from the Chiefs' 20-yard line, Heinicke threw a pass that went for a four-yard loss, taking the team from a potential go-for-it situation into a field goal.

"If you look at that one, it was a zero blitz, they were bringing pressure and it was getting to the quarterback very quickly," Rivera said. "Taylor tried to force it out there.

"He actually went through the fake before he tried to throw it out. A little more experience might tell you that if you see the true zero coverage, you don't have to fake, just turn and throw the ball outside to (Adam Humphries) and see if we can get the first down from there."

Heinicke was also hurt by the team not connecting on many of its deep passes - he went 2-for-11 on throws 20 or more yards downfield.

The quarterback was even keel in his postgame press conference on Sunday.

“There’s no panic," he said. "It’s a long season. It’s about to be Week 7. There’s still a lot of football left.

"There are a lot of guys (ticked) off, rightfully so. But hopefully we can just use that fuel for this week and get ready for Green Bay. It’s going to be another tough game. But the guys aren’t getting down. We’re (ticked) off and we want to come back next week and get it going."