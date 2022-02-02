Ron Rivera supports Brian Flores' 'brave' lawsuit against NFL; 'I think there is something to be looked at there.'

The result of that was the Rooney Rule, and the Steelers' hiring of Mike Tomlin, but Rivera, while lauding the league's efforts, said there is a need to examine how things are working.

"There's a lot of things that we're trying to do, but but the key is, I think, again, we've got to continue to find opportunities and avenues to put these guys in front of the people that make decisions," Rivera said. "And we also have to make sure everybody understands, if you're going to do this, you've got to really hire people of merit off of what they've accomplished and stuff like that."

Rivera spoke at a press conference during the unveiling of Washington's new logo.

He was also a guest on CBS Mornings, where he lauded Flores and his decision to act.

"I think there is something to be looked at there, I really do," Rivera said. "I think what Brian is doing is really a brave thing, because in this world, in what we do, we've got to be willing to open up our eyes and really decide on merit.