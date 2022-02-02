Ron Rivera supports Brian Flores' 'brave' lawsuit against NFL; 'I think there is something to be looked at there.'

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, one of only two minority coaches in the NFL, didn't hold back when asked his opinion on a lawsuit filed Tuesday by former Miami coach Brian Flores.
The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that Flores had a number of "sham" interviews by teams that weren't interested in hiring him, but only wanted to satisfy the league's Rooney Rule, which states a minority must be interviewed and considered for key positions.
Flores was fired after a second consecutive 9-8 season in Miami.
"I think that he is a guy that is frustrated, because when you look at his résumé, and you put it down on on the table, and you look at that résumé, you sit there and go, wow, this guy has accomplished a lot," Rivera said. "I mean, he started from the bottom and worked his way up.
"And so when you look at résumés of guys like that, you sit there and go, 'Wow, these guys deserve opportunities, they deserve chances.'"
Rivera also noted that Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, has continued to go unhired in two cycles now despite having an impressive pedigree (working for Andy Reid) and putting up big numbers with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.
Rivera recalled a dinner with former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue where minority assistant coaches vented their frustrations.
The result of that was the Rooney Rule, and the Steelers' hiring of Mike Tomlin, but Rivera, while lauding the league's efforts, said there is a need to examine how things are working.
"There's a lot of things that we're trying to do, but but the key is, I think, again, we've got to continue to find opportunities and avenues to put these guys in front of the people that make decisions," Rivera said. "And we also have to make sure everybody understands, if you're going to do this, you've got to really hire people of merit off of what they've accomplished and stuff like that."
Rivera spoke at a press conference during the unveiling of Washington's new logo.
He was also a guest on CBS Mornings, where he lauded Flores and his decision to act.
"I think there is something to be looked at there, I really do," Rivera said. "I think what Brian is doing is really a brave thing, because in this world, in what we do, we've got to be willing to open up our eyes and really decide on merit.
"I think if we really take a step back and look at it, we would honestly say there are some things we've got to look even deeper into and we've got to make sure we make the right type of changes so that things are inclusive, so that we are doing the things that are right for us."
The NFL released a statement Tuesday night declaring diversity "core to everything we do," and promised to "defend against these claims, which are without merit."
