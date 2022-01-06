Ron Rivera turns 60 on Friday. He's got more on his plate than ever in Washington.

There are only 32 NFL head coaching jobs available, making it an exclusive brotherhood. But there might only be one job as crazy as Ron Rivera's.
Rivera celebrates his 60th birthday on Friday, a life spent mostly in the world of football, from his time playing for the Bears to his Super Bowl appearance with the Carolina Panthers as coach.
His teams in Washington have generally lived up to the hallmarks of Rivera's squads over the years - they're well-prepared, fight to the finish and place a premium on hard work.
Through almost two full seasons in Washington, he has a record of 13-19. His record at the same point in Carolina? Also 13-19.
But when asked what the biggest challenge has been in turning the franchise around, he didn't mention the revolving door at quarterback or the struggles of this year's free agent class.
"Honestly, it hasn't been what's on the field, but what's been off the field," he said. "That's tough sometimes too."
Rivera arrived shortly after a housecleaning in Ashburn that left him as the organization's de-facto voice on all matters. Since then the team has brought in additional help, including president Jason Wright, but in those opening months, Rivera took it upon himself to address each department of the building.
He then had to navigate those teams through COVID, the George Floyd protests, the renaming of the team, his own cancer diagnosis and any number of flavor-of-the-day controversies that seem to be an Ashburn staple.
Rivera was featured in the organization's teaser video for its new name, and has had an integral role in other initiatives as well.
But as he prepares for the offseason, he knows his focus must be on the football team, ahead of a pivotal season.
"The truth of the matter is that this offseason is going to be very important, very vital to what I think is part of the plan," he said. "It's time, I think, that we see this team start to take that big step forward.”
Rivera referenced a common NFL adage, which is that by the third season, a coach should have a roster that consists entirely of players who are trained in doing things his way, ending the transition between the two regimes.
In Washington's case, Rivera noted that expectations for the 2021 season may have been skewed by a 7-9 playoff appearance the year before.
"Believe me, I didn't come here thinking that it's going to be an easy turnaround," he said. "That those first two years are going to be great. I think we outdid the expectations our first year. I thought coming into the second year, I said to you guys that there's certain things that I was still concerned with.
"Now going in the third year, I'd like to believe that we've taken some big steps."
That proved true in Carolina.
After his 13-19 start, Rivera sputtered to a 1-3 start in his third season before embracing his "Riverboat Ron" persona and leading the team to the first of three consecutive NFC South titles.
Of course, there's an alternate path too. Washington coach Jay Gruden, like Rivera, was 13-19 in his first 32 games.
Gruden was undone by not having a quarterback. Rivera had Cam Newton in Carolina. Will he be able to solve the position in Washington?
Rivera cited another historical precedent.
"There are some teams that have won Super Bowls without having a franchise quarterback," he said. "This team has won three Super Bowls with very good (but not elite) quarterbacks. What (Joe) Gibbs did with that group, and not really having a true franchise guy that comes in and stays here for 8-10 years as your starter, they were able to put guys into place."
While possible, life would certainly be easier for Rivera with a top-tier quarterback, and he'll open his 60s on the hunt.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD