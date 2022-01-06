Ron Rivera turns 60 on Friday. He's got more on his plate than ever in Washington.

He then had to navigate those teams through COVID, the George Floyd protests, the renaming of the team, his own cancer diagnosis and any number of flavor-of-the-day controversies that seem to be an Ashburn staple.

Rivera was featured in the organization's teaser video for its new name, and has had an integral role in other initiatives as well.

But as he prepares for the offseason, he knows his focus must be on the football team, ahead of a pivotal season.

"The truth of the matter is that this offseason is going to be very important, very vital to what I think is part of the plan," he said. "It's time, I think, that we see this team start to take that big step forward.”

Rivera referenced a common NFL adage, which is that by the third season, a coach should have a roster that consists entirely of players who are trained in doing things his way, ending the transition between the two regimes.

In Washington's case, Rivera noted that expectations for the 2021 season may have been skewed by a 7-9 playoff appearance the year before.