Ron Rivera won't address Deshaun Watson directly, but doesn't rule out trade for Houston QB

Washington coach Ron Rivera used his final press conference of the season to declare all options on the table in the team’s hunt for a quarterback, including potentially playing a rookie on opening day or trading for Deshaun Watson.

The Watson dilemma is one many teams will face this offseason. Watson, the Houston Texans quarterback, is regarded as one of the most talented players in the game, and is available on the trade market.

However, he also has pending litigation from 22 women who have accused him of sexual harassment.

Rivera said he wouldn’t discuss Watson specifically because he is on another team’s roster, but was more expansive when asked if character concerns would disqualify a player in a trade situation.

“You’d like to hope that your culture inside is strong enough to put your arm around people and help them get things going in the right direction,” Rivera said. “So, we’ll see. Again, it’s every avenue, guys. We’ll cross those bridges as we get to them.”

General manager Martin Mayhew joined Rivera for the press conference. Mayhew supervises the team’s personnel, but Rivera has final say over roster moves.