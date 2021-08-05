Rookie Sam Cosmi is receiving a ‘high-level education’ by facing Chase Young, Montez Sweat at training camp

ASHBURN — Last week, defensive end Chase Young said his goal when facing rookie tackle Sam Cosmi was “destroying him.” Giving everything he had in practice is what helps Cosmi improve, Young said.
“I really soak in every rep I can get versus him,” Cosmi said on Wednesday.
Coach Ron Rivera called it a “high-level education.” Cosmi said the daily battle between him and defensive linemen such as Young, Montez Sweat and others has already resulted in significant growth for the rookie. Young is a player with “a lot of tools in his belt,” Cosmi said, and he wants to reach a point where he makes Young better - and vice-versa.
A week ago, Cosmi’s "welcome to the NFL" moment came when he ended one play on his bottom after being flattened by the rush.
“I was like okay, here we go,” Cosmi said Wednesday. “Not that I took the play off, but I just learned, I gotta bring it every single play. I think that was one of my ‘oh crap’ moments.”
After getting thrown backward by Young on July 28, Cosmi made a fundamentally sound play to fall on a loose ball the day after. He’s improved his technique and has been “holding his own” recently, Rivera said on Tuesday. The “stout, physical player” has been taking first team reps since the start of training camp after Cornelius Lucas was placed on the COVID list, Rivera said. The rookie already proved he’ll fight for a starting job this season.
“Very, very encouraging,” Rivera said on Tuesday. “What he's done to date has been very, very encouraging for us as far as his opportunity to play for us right away."
In the last week of practice, the rookie said the game has begun to slow down for him. As he learns the playbook and focuses on keying his technique, that further slows the game down for him, he added. He’s been working on a “better base” — which means staying square — in addition to his punch and hand-fighting skills. It’s important to get his hands on the defensive lineman before they can retaliate, he said. He wants to be able to get into his base a lot quicker, too.
Already, he’s beginning to adjust to the tendencies of Young and Sweat. Rivera likes that the rookie doesn’t back down against these big-name players. Cosmi’s been challenging them sometimes, too.
During Wednesday’s morning session, he contained Sweat for two straight run plays, and again on a checkdown to Barber. Later in the practice, he blocked Sweat for long enough to allow Ryan Fitzpatrick to connect with Logan Thomas for a 15 yard gain. He paired up with Charles Leno Jr. to drive Sweat back and away from the quarterback on another.
In those moments, Cosmi thinks about Sweat and others’ go-to moves, their second go-to’s and what their counter moves are. Cosmi said Sweat is a “long guy” because he uses his long arms and lengthy frame to take advantage while rushing; Young is a “hand-swipe guy;” and so on.
“You watch Sam and he gets it,” Rivera said. “He's good individually. He's good in a group.”
Thus far, he’s played primarily right tackle with the first team, though Rivera’s been rotating through the offensive line and using a wide personnel variety of combinations that include Cosmi playing left tackle.
Cosmi played right tackle when he was a sophomore at Texas, and then left tackle for the remainder of his time. Re-establishing and re-perfecting that muscle memory now is important, he said.
“His skillset tells you he can play the right side, but you also know he can play the left and he can go inside and play guard,” Rivera said on July 28. “So there’s some position flex with him.”
The first five days of training camp featured practices with no pads or just shells, days which helped Cosmi acclimatize and key in on technique. Without pads, it’s harder to block because you can’t grab or get a hold of anything, he said. That emphasizes a strong base and good hand placement.
Right guard Brandon Scherff has taken Cosmi under his wing. He remembers when Kory Lichtensteiger, Trent Williams and Morgan Moses helped him make adjustments as a young lineman. He wants to “be that guy” for Cosmi.
So far, Scherff said he’s given Cosmi pointers about how to open and tighten his stance and adapt to the changes a secondary makes. They talk about whether a play will be a blitz, where the linebacker is positioned and how to read pre-snap movement.
“As you're a rookie, everything speeds up really fast, but once you get those adjustments, it starts to slow down and then you can think less and less and play a lot faster,” Scherff said.
If Sweat or Young beats Cosmi, Scherff will encourage the rookie to pick his head up and move on to the next play. He tells him to just “flush it” because you’re going to win some and lose some. Leno and Wes Schweitzer have been answering all of the rookie’s questions too, Cosmi said.
“They say that you're going to learn how to grow up quick or you're going to be out of the league,” Leno said. “He's one of the players that's really grown up really quick.”