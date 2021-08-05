Rookie Sam Cosmi is receiving a ‘high-level education’ by facing Chase Young, Montez Sweat at training camp

“Very, very encouraging,” Rivera said on Tuesday. “What he's done to date has been very, very encouraging for us as far as his opportunity to play for us right away."

In the last week of practice, the rookie said the game has begun to slow down for him. As he learns the playbook and focuses on keying his technique, that further slows the game down for him, he added. He’s been working on a “better base” — which means staying square — in addition to his punch and hand-fighting skills. It’s important to get his hands on the defensive lineman before they can retaliate, he said. He wants to be able to get into his base a lot quicker, too.

Already, he’s beginning to adjust to the tendencies of Young and Sweat. Rivera likes that the rookie doesn’t back down against these big-name players. Cosmi’s been challenging them sometimes, too.

During Wednesday’s morning session, he contained Sweat for two straight run plays, and again on a checkdown to Barber. Later in the practice, he blocked Sweat for long enough to allow Ryan Fitzpatrick to connect with Logan Thomas for a 15 yard gain. He paired up with Charles Leno Jr. to drive Sweat back and away from the quarterback on another.