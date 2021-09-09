RubberDucks overwhelm Flying Squirrels 11-7 in game with 28 hits, 28 strikeouts

A five-run inning usually leads to a win, but that didn’t work for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in an 11-7 loss to Akron Thursday night before 4,463 at The Diamond. Richmond took a 5-2 lead in the third inning.

The game lasted 3:46, nine minutes shorter than the longest nine-inning game in Flying Squirrels history, and the teams combined for 28 hits and 28 strikeouts. Richmond's Jacob Heyward hit his 10th homer and drove in three runs.

There was a University of Richmond accent on Thursday’s game. Spiders women’s basketball coach Aaron Roussell threw out the ceremonial first pitch with his players in attendance, and Akron’s bench coach is Mike Mergenthaler, a Spiders outfielder 2008-11 before spending two seasons in the San Francisco Giants system.

The RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) and Flying Squirrels resume their six-game series at The Diamond Friday at 6:35 p.m.